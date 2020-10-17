Back once again: The best pictures from around the grounds as inter-county GAA returns

IT’S BACK.
WHETHER you agree with it or not, the inter-county Gaelic games season resumed today with action in full flow across the length and breadth of the country.
And although it’s all behind closed doors with the majority of the country in Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, some fans are doing all they can once again to catch a glimpse of the action.
Here’s a quick look some of the best images — provided by Inpho Sports — from the early afternoon action, which included National League clashes, underage hurling and football showdowns and the beginning of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.
The calm before the storm as the Kerry camp pitched up in Monaghan
Captain Clifford preparing to lead his troops into battle
And straight back in, they went…
With fans doing all they could to catch a glimpse of the behind-closed doors action
There were similar scenes under the Wicklow Mountains as stewards watched the hosts score 7-11 and hammer Antrim at Aughrim
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Wicklow boss Davy Burke surely had a big smile under that mask as the final whistle sounded
After all he saw…
The All-Ireland senior camogie championship also kicked off today with Kilkenny and Waterford going head-to-head in Walsh Park
While Cork beat Clare in their Munster minor championship opener
And Dublin just edged out Tyrone in the All-Ireland U20 football semi-final at Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni Park
With much more to come throughout the day…
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS