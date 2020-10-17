Back once again: The best pictures from around the grounds as inter-county GAA returns

IT’S BACK.

WHETHER you agree with it or not, the inter-county Gaelic games season resumed today with action in full flow across the length and breadth of the country.

And although it’s all behind closed doors with the majority of the country in Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, some fans are doing all they can once again to catch a glimpse of the action.

Here’s a quick look some of the best images — provided by Inpho Sports — from the early afternoon action, which included National League clashes, underage hurling and football showdowns and the beginning of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

The calm before the storm as the Kerry camp pitched up in Monaghan

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Captain Clifford preparing to lead his troops into battle

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

And straight back in, they went…

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

With fans doing all they could to catch a glimpse of the behind-closed doors action

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

There were similar scenes under the Wicklow Mountains as stewards watched the hosts score 7-11 and hammer Antrim at Aughrim

Source: ©INPHO

Wicklow boss Davy Burke surely had a big smile under that mask as the final whistle sounded

Source: ©INPHO

After all he saw…

Source: ©INPHO

Source: ©INPHO

Source: ©INPHO

The All-Ireland senior camogie championship also kicked off today with Kilkenny and Waterford going head-to-head in Walsh Park

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

While Cork beat Clare in their Munster minor championship opener

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

And Dublin just edged out Tyrone in the All-Ireland U20 football semi-final at Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni Park

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With much more to come throughout the day…

