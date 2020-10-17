BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Advertisement

Back once again: The best pictures from around the grounds as inter-county GAA returns

County teams are back in action after a seven-month layoff.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,344 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5236292

IT’S BACK.

WHETHER you agree with it or not, the inter-county Gaelic games season resumed today with action in full flow across the length and breadth of the country.

And although it’s all behind closed doors with the majority of the country in Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, some fans are doing all they can once again to catch a glimpse of the action.

Here’s a quick look some of the best images — provided by Inpho Sports — from the early afternoon action, which included National League clashes, underage hurling and football showdowns and the beginning of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

The calm before the storm as the Kerry camp pitched up in Monaghan

a-view-of-a-sanitising-station-at-inniskeen-grattans-gaa-club Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

a-view-of-the-kerry-team-jerseys-ahead-of-the-game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Captain Clifford preparing to lead his troops into battle

david-clifford Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

And straight back in, they went…

dermot-malone-and-tom-osullivan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

local-spectators-look-on-from-outside-the-ground Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

With fans doing all they could to catch a glimpse of the behind-closed doors action

local-spectators-look-on-in-between-the-bushes Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

local-spectators-look-on-in-between-the-bushes Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

local-spectators-look-on-from-outside-the-ground Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

There were similar scenes under the Wicklow Mountains as stewards watched the hosts score 7-11 and hammer Antrim at Aughrim

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

stewards-watching-the-game-with-the-wicklow-mountains-in-the-background Source: ©INPHO

Wicklow boss Davy Burke surely had a big smile under that mask as the final whistle sounded

davy-burke Source: ©INPHO

After all he saw…

seanie-furlong-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Source: ©INPHO

niall-donnelly-and-colum-duffin Source: ©INPHO

patrick-gallagher-and-mark-kenny Source: ©INPHO

The All-Ireland senior camogie championship also kicked off today with Kilkenny and Waterford going head-to-head in Walsh Park

davina-tobin-and-sarah-lacey Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

While Cork beat Clare in their Munster minor championship opener

mark-howell-is-tackled-by-adam-hogan Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

mark-howell-wins-a-high-ball Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

And Dublin just edged out Tyrone in the All-Ireland U20 football semi-final at Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni Park

adam-fearon-and-ethan-jordan Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

brian-oleary-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With much more to come throughout the day…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie