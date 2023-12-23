Leaders Inter keep Juve at bay in Italy, Atletico go third in Spain

INTER MILAN MAINTAINED their four-point lead at the top of Serie A with Saturday’s 2-0 win over Lecce, while rising star Lewis Ferguson ensured Bologna would be a top-four club over Christmas.

Yann Bissek’s first goal in Italy just before half-time at the San Siro and a late finish from Nicolo Barella were enough for Inter to bounce back from cup defeat to Bologna midweek and keep closest challengers Juventus at bay.

Earlier, Dusan Vlahovic headed home the decisive goal in Juve’s 2-1 win at Frosinone with nine minutes remaining after Jaime Baez had equalised for the hosts following Kenan Yildiz’s opener early in his first Juve start.

Serbia striker Vlahovic, who has had a tricky season, is on six league goals and was unlucky to end the match without a brace when his precision 89th-minute strike was ruled out for offside.

Teen starlet Yildiz became Juve’s youngest ever foreign Serie A goalscorer with his stunning near-post finish, which came after he weaved his way past three defenders.

German-born Yildiz, 18, a reported target for Arsenal and Liverpool, came in for injured Federico Chiesa and said he now has to take his teammates out to dinner to celebrate.

Advertisement

“For me, this is too great. Thanks to everyone. To the fans, they are crazy. Look at them!” he said.

Scotland’s Ferguson thumped home the winning header with four minutes remaining at the Stadio Dall’Ara as Bologna continued their remarkable season with a 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Thiago Motta’s side are one point ahead of Fiorentina after a hard-fought win, their sixth in a row at home in Serie A.

Elsewhere in Spain, Atletico Madrid climbed to third place in La Liga as they beat Sevilla 1-0 despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

In a match postponed in September because of storms, Marcos Llorente scored the only goal one minute after coming on as a substitute at half time.

Llorente pounced when Sevilla centre back Sergio Ramos failed to clear a cross and fired past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic from an angle.

Not all coach Diego Simeone’s substitutions worked out as well.

Caglar Soyuncu, who had replaced Koke four minutes earlier, earned a straight red card after 70 minutes when he ploughed into Lucas Ocampos from behind.

Simeone reacted by replacing Antoine Griezmann with defender Reinildo Mandava.

That left the Frenchman, clearly irritated to be taken off, still tied with Luis Aragones as Atletico’s all-time leading scorer on 173 goals.

Griezmann had arrived at the stadium wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of the late Aragones.

Atletico climbed to third in the table, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Girona but ahead of champions Barcelona on goal difference.

Sevilla finish the year in 15th, just three points ahead of Celta Vigo in the first relegation place