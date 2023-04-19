Inter set up Milan derby in Champions League semi-final after 5-3 aggregate win

INTER MILAN SET up a blockbuster derby in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw with Benfica saw the Italians through 5-3 on aggregate.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will face local rivals AC Milan in the last four thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa.

Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Serie A side to win Europe’s top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010.

Inter had come into Wednesday’s second leg two goals ahead but in a miserable run of form in which their only win in their last eight games had come last week in Portugal.

The win not only set up two blockbuster clashes with Milan, it also snapped a three-match home losing streak in which Inter hadn’t scored a single goal.

Benfica made a fight of it and scored through Fredrik Aursnes, Antonio Silva and Petar Musa but there was never any threat of Roger Schmidt’s side overturning their first-leg deficit.

Silva and Musa netted late on for the away side when Inter had already long made sure that they would be tussling Milan for a place in the June’s final in Istanbul.

