Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 18 September 2021
Advertisement

Inter Milan rally from Champions League disappointment with 6-1 win to take Serie A lead

Edin Dzeko bagged a brace as Inter Milan scored a heavy victory.

By AFP Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 7:39 PM
24 minutes ago 387 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5552771
Inter Milan players celebrate a goal by Edin Dzeko.
Image: Luca Bruno
Inter Milan players celebrate a goal by Edin Dzeko.
Inter Milan players celebrate a goal by Edin Dzeko.
Image: Luca Bruno

INTER MILAN BOUNCED back from midweek Champions League disappointment on Saturday with a 6-1 hammering of Bologna which moved the reigning champions top of Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi’s side were sucker-punched in the last minute by Real Madrid in Wednesday’s single-goal defeat but made no mistake this time at the San Siro.

They are a point ahead of Roma, AC Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina following a thumping win which came thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Nicolo Barella, and Matias Vecino and a brace from Edin Dzeko.

Bologna sit seventh on seven points after their first defeat of the season.

Academy product Federico Dimarco laid on two of those goals as Inter ran riot in from of their delighted home fans on a beautiful night in Milan.

On the other flank Inzaghi will also be happy with Denzel Dumfries making an almost instant impact on his first Inter start since signing from PSV Eindhoven last month, replacing Achraf Hakimi who moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Netherlands wing-back, who scored twice at Euro 2020 and was a highlight for the disappointing Dutch, laid on Martinez’s opener and caused havoc down the right flank throughout the match.

Just five minutes had passed when he collected Matis Vecino’s pass while bursting down the right before rolling an inviting low cross from which Argentina forward Martinez could not miss.

Bologna’s heads did not drop at going a goal down so quickly and were unlucky to not level when Roberto Soriano’s shot was well-saved by Samir Handanovic before Nicola Sansone flashed a volley wide.

- Ominous Inter -
However Inter began to dominate almost immediately after Edin Dzeko replaced injured Joaquin Correa in the 29th minute, with Skriniar heading home the second from Federico Dimarco’s corner on the half-hour and Barella making it three four minutes later following another charge and low cross from Dumfries.

Dumfries was in the thick of it again five minutes after the break when yet another of his low passes from the right flank led to Martinez rattling the crossbar with a powerful strike.

However a comfortable win turned into a rout once Vecino tapped home from Dimarco’s low cross which evaded Dzeko and Dumfries in the 59th minute.

Four minutes later Dzeko did get his reward for an impressive display in the 63rd minute when he collected a Marcel Brozovic pass, which was neatly dummied by Lautaro Martinez, before poking home the fifth.

And the Bosnia striker bagged his third goal since moving to Inter from Roma in the summer five minutes later, roofing a powerful finish past Lukasz Skorupski.

Arthur Theate pulled one back with a diving header four minutes from the end but it didn’t take the shine off an ominous performance from the Nerazzurri.

Earlier Fiorentina continued their strong start to the season on Saturday with a 2-1 win at Genoa which briefly moved them level with Serie A’s leading teams.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Riccardo Saponara’s beautifully struck opener on the hour and a Giacomo Bonaventura goal a minute from the end were enough for Vincenzo Italiano’s fifth-placed team to run out winners for the third match in a row.

Genoa, who pulled one back from the spot deep in stoppage time through Domenico Criscito, sit 14th with three points after their third defeat of the season.

Bottom side Salernitana host Atalanta in the day’s late match trying to earn their first points of the season.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie