Dublin: 5°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Inter beat champions Juventus to move level with Serie A leaders Milan

And in France, Metz ended Lyon’s run and PSG took the Ligue 1 lead.

By AFP Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 10:53 PM
58 minutes ago 1,413 Views 1 Comment
Inter celebrations after the win.
Image: Luca Bruno
Updated 10 minutes ago

INTER MILAN BEAT beat champions Juventus 2-0 to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan on Sunday, boosting their hopes of a first league title since 2010.

Arturo Vidal got his head to a Nicolo Barella cross after 12 minutes for his first league goal for Inter Milan against his former club.

Barella added the second six minutes after the break as Inter claimed a first win over Juventus since September 2016, ending a series of seven matches without a win.

Inter are equal on 40 points with local rivals Milan, who travel to Cagliari on Monday, with Juventus fifth, seven points behind the Milan teams with a game in hand.

For Inter coach Antonio Conte it was a first win in four meetings against the club he led to the first three of their current run of nine consecutive league titles.

In France, Lyon slumped to a shock 1-0 home defeat to Metz that ended a long unbeaten run and allowed Paris Saint-Germain to stay top of Ligue 1.

Rudi Garcia’s side had come into Sunday’s late match on the back of 16 league games without defeat, knowing that a win would have put them back in the lead of France’s top flight.

However Aaron Leya Iseka struck in the final minute to snatch the points for resilient Metz, who had to withstand a second-half onslaught before finally prevailing and moving ninth.

“We pushed, they pushed, and we were rewarded for our efforts. We knew that we would have little of the ball and that we would have to counter well, and that’s what we did,” said Belgian Leya Iseka.

The loss leaves Lyon third, two points behind PSG and Lille, whose own late goal from Jonathan David secured a 2-1 win over Reims.

© – AFP, 2021 

AFP

