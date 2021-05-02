Inter crowned Serie A champions for 19th time and Ajax clinch Dutch title with three games to spare

Antonio Conte celebrates with Romelu Lukaku after last week's win.

INTER MILAN CLINCHED the Serie A title for the first time since 2010 on Sunday when nearest rivals Atalanta were held 1-1 at Sassuolo.

Atalanta played most of the match a man down after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini saw red after 22 minutes in the Mapei Stadium.

Luis Muriel missed a late penalty that could have given Atalanta a win that would have put Inter’s celebrations on hold but the second-placed Bergamo side are now 13 points behind Inter with four games remaining.

Inter, who beat Crotone 2-0 on Saturday, needed Atalanta to drop points in Emilia-Romagna to claim the title.

Juventus have been denied a 10th straight league title and are now fighting for a Champions League spot.

Atalanta are equal on 69 points with third-placed AC Milan, who are two points ahead of Napoli.

Juventus are fifth before they play later Sunday at Udinese.

In Emilia-Romagna, Robin Gosens scored 10 minutes after Collini’s sending off for bringing down Jeremie Boga.

Domenico Berardi pulled Sassuolo level from the penalty spot seven minutes after the break.

Sassuolo also played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Brazilian defender Marlon was sent off for a second yellow card.

But Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli denied Muriel.

Meanwhile Ajax Amsterdam clinched their 35th Dutch league title on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Emmen.

Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Davy Klaassen and Devyne Rensch scored for Ajax in a game played in front of empty stands due to anti-Covid measures.

Despite calls from the authorities to avoid gatherings, thousands of fans gathered around the stadium, according to Dutch news agency ANP.

Erik Ten Hag’s side hold a 15-point advantage over second-place PSV Eindhoven, who have four matches to play including their game later on Sunday against Heerenveen.

Ajax completed the Dutch double two weeks after beating Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 in the cup final.

No champion was crowned last season, which was halted in early March by the Covid-19 pandemic, with Ajax leading the table.

Ajax announced on Friday they had extended the contract of coach Erik Ten Hag until 2023, ending rumours he was headed to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga or Tottenham in the Premier League.

“I am happy in Amsterdam and the management have assured me that the current squad will be retained and even strengthened in certain positions,” said the coach who has been at the Johan Cruyjff ArenA since 2017.

© – AFP, 2021

