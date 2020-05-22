This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
IRFU confirms plans are in place for inter-pros at the Aviva in August

The resumption of rugby in Ireland is drawing closer.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 22 May 2020, 1:51 PM
54 minutes ago 2,049 Views 8 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRFU CEO PHILIP Browne has confirmed that plans are in place for inter-provincial games to be played behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium on 22/23 August.

Under the IRFU plans, the four provinces will feature in two games at the Aviva in Dublin.

The games will be part of the 2019/20 Guinness Pro14 season.

Browne recognised that there may be setbacks amidst the challenges of Covid-19 but stated that it was important to “put a target in place and work towards it” with regards to the resumption of rugby in Ireland.

The IRFU has submitted its ‘Return to Train and Play’ proposals to the Irish government, indicating their target of resuming rugby with those Pro14 derby fixtures involving the four provinces.

“In these times, these matches are not just rugby fixtures, they are a beacon of hope for the entire country,” said Browne on a video call this afternoon.

“A step, albeit a small one, in Ireland’s opening up to an environment for which the entire country yearns, deserves and has sacrificed so much to win back. We very much look forward to being able to play our part in delivering this much needed tonic for the country.”

Browne said the IRFU hopes to see international rugby resuming this autumn, but admitted that there is still little certainty on that front.

“What I can say is that we are proactively engaging with World Rugby and our fellow unions to work on a programme which will deliver international matches here sometime in October or November,” said Browne.

“Obviously, as part of this approach we are keeping a close eye on the various top-level sports around the world which are now coming back to play.

“We will take whatever learnings we can from their experiences in order to ensure we meet with the most stringent health directives and guidance around the safety of players, management, all of the support crew and supporters, if involved.”

Regarding the amateur domestic game in Ireland, Browne called on the Irish Government to lend its support amidst the huge financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

“If I might just finish on a stark note in relation to sport in general,” said Browne. “The level of financial loss being encountered by all sporting organisations is catastrophic and rugby is no exception.

“Almost 70 clubs have already applied for support through the Club Continuity Support Fund and this will only grow. The IRFU will do what it can to lend support to clubs but there is only so far drastically depleted funds can stretch.

“It is not sensationalist to suggest that without government financial support sport will take a generation to get back on its feet, leaving an enormous void at the heart of communities throughout the land.

“Sport and clubs have played an inestimable but often undervalued role in the development of our young and the health of the general population.

“I would call on government, who have done such a magnificent job in shepherding the country from the worst excesses of this pandemic over the past months, to fully recognise sports’ contribution and role as a core strand in the fabric of our society, and in turn provide the significant financial support all sports will need in the difficult transition from dormant isolation to vibrancy across their communities.” 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

