Sanchez misses penalty as Inter suffer title race setback

Inter’s on-loan midfielder Antonio Candreva slotted in the opening goal for Sampdoria.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 4:45 PM
Candreva in possession under pressure from Ashley Young today.
Image: Danilo Vigo
Image: Danilo Vigo

INTER MILAN’S EIGHT match winning run in Serie A came grinding to a halt this afternoon as they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Sampdoria.

The defeat leaves Inter a point behind league leaders and city rivals AC Milan before the Rossoneri take on Juventus this evening.

The loss was made all the more bitter for Inter as their on-loan player Antonio Candreva netted the opener for Sampdoria.

Alexis Sanchez missed a penalty and Ashley Young rattled the woodwork in a match marked by a series of Var penalty decisions. The first two went in Inter’s favour, overturning a penalty awarded in their area before a handball offered Sanchez the chance to open the scoring.

It took a third Var review of a penalty decision to bring the game’s first goal, Candreva punishing Nicolo Barella’s 23rd minute handball. Inter were left with what proved an insurmountable gap when Keita Balde produced a tidy finish to round off a move sparked by Mikkel Damsgaard.

Stefan de Vrij finished with a low header to give Inter hope of salvaging a result with 25 minutes to go, but they left empty-handed.

Third-place Roma were also in action in today’s early kick-offs and they managed to capitalise on Inter’s slip up. Just three points now separate second and third after Borja Mayoral struck twice and Henrikh Mkhitaryan converted a penalty in a 1-3 win away to Crotone.

