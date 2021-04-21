Leaders Inter draw, Dortmund stay in Champions League hunt and Neymar scores as PSG win in cup

England winger Jadon Sancho came on with 30 minutes left to make his 100th Bundesliga appearance having been sidelined since February by a leg injury.
Dortmund rode their luck before Guerreiro finished off a flowing move two minutes into added time as Haaland combined with Julian Brandt for the goal.
Wolfsburg regained third from Eintracht Frankfurt with a 3-1 win at VfB Stuttgart as their Dutch striker Wout Weghorst netted his 20th league goal this season.
At the other end of the table, Mainz are now five points from the relegation places after their 1-0 win at Werder Bremen thanks to Adam Szalai’s early strike.
Borussia Moenchengldabch’s hopes of a top four finish to qualify for the Champions League were dented by conceding three second-half goals in a 3-2 defeat at mid-table Hoffenheim.
The results leaves Gladbach four points from the European places.
