Leaders Inter draw, Dortmund stay in Champions League hunt and Neymar scores as PSG win in cup

LEADERS INTER MILAN drew with Spezia tonight in Serie A while Juventus ran out 3-1 winners over Parma.

Ivan Perisic scored for Inter Milan tonight. Source: Tano Pecoraro/LaPresseLaPresse/Tano Pecoraro

Giacomo Raspadori struck twice as Sassuolo beat AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro on Wednesday, hours after the hosts were forced to backtrack on their plans to join a European Super League.

Italian forward Raspadori came off the bench in the second half and scored twice in a seven-minute spell, after Hakan Calhanoglu had put Milan ahead on the half-hour mark.

Second-placed Milan’s slim title hopes now appear all but over as Stefano Pioli’s men remain nine points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Their bid for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014 is also still at risk.

The defeat came after Milan bowed to pressure from fans and accepted the failure of the ill-fated Super League.

Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi had threatened to boycott the game because Milan were among the 12 founding clubs.

Before kick-off, Milan club director Paolo Maldini apologised to fans.

“I want to make it clear that I have never been involved in discussions, I learned it on Sunday night like you did,” said Maldini.

“But that does not exempt me from apologising, not only to the Milan fans but to all the supporters in general.”

Milan were without star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a muscular problem, with Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer also sidelined.

But Calhanoglu broke the deadlock with a superb strike from a tight angle after a perfect Alexis Saelemaekers cross.

Diogo Dalot did well to block a Domenico Berardi shot for the visitors before the break.

Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli denied Saelemaekers 10 minutes into the second half and saved from Calhanoglu six minutes later to keep his side in the game.

Raspadori, 21, came off the bench and pulled his side level with 14 minutes to play and grabbed the winner in the 83rd minute.

Milan suffered their fifth home league defeat of the season.

Eighth-placed Sassuolo claimed a third consecutive win but are nine points off the European places.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund remain four points from next season’s Champions League places as Raphael Guerreiro’s late goal helped seal a 2-0 home win over Union Berlin.Dortmund have four games left to bridge the gap to the Champions League spots, but can boost their chances with a win at third-placed Wolfsburg on Saturday.Dortmund took the lead in the first half at Signal Iduna Park when captain Marco Reus tapped home after Erling Braut Haaland’s penalty was saved. Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after Marco Reus scored. Source: Matthias Koch England winger Jadon Sancho came on with 30 minutes left to make his 100th Bundesliga appearance having been sidelined since February by a leg injury. Dortmund rode their luck before Guerreiro finished off a flowing move two minutes into added time as Haaland combined with Julian Brandt for the goal. Wolfsburg regained third from Eintracht Frankfurt with a 3-1 win at VfB Stuttgart as their Dutch striker Wout Weghorst netted his 20th league goal this season. At the other end of the table, Mainz are now five points from the relegation places after their 1-0 win at Werder Bremen thanks to Adam Szalai’s early strike. Borussia Moenchengldabch’s hopes of a top four finish to qualify for the Champions League were dented by conceding three second-half goals in a 3-2 defeat at mid-table Hoffenheim. The results leaves Gladbach four points from the European places.

In France, Mauro Icardi netted a hat-trick and Neymar scored his first goal since January as holders Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Angers 5-0 on Wednesday to reach the French Cup semi-finals, while Monaco progressed with victory at Lyon. Neymar in action for PSG against Lyon. Source: Imago/PA Images The capital giants join Montpellier, amateurs Rumilly Vallieres and Monaco, who beat fellow Ligue 1 title hopefuls Lyon 2-0, in the last four. Icardi fired Pochettino’s hosts ahead in the ninth minute, before Angers right-back Vincent Manceau put through his own net midway through the first half. Neymar, captaining PSG in the absence of the injured Marquinhos, nodded home in the 65th minute. Angel Di Maria teed up Icardi to tap in three minutes later, before the striker wrapped up his hat-trick in the 90th minute. Monaco, who are only two points off the pace in Ligue 1, saw off 10-man Lyon thanks to second-half goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland. © – AFP, 2021

