Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 9 April 2022
Advertisement

Inter see off Verona to stay hot on heels of Serie A leaders Milan

First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko made sure that the champions moved into second place.

By AFP Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 8:39 PM
33 minutes ago 221 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5734829
Inter's coach Simone Inzaghi celebrates.
Image: Luca Bruno
Inter's coach Simone Inzaghi celebrates.
Inter's coach Simone Inzaghi celebrates.
Image: Luca Bruno

INTER MILAN CONFIRMED that their Serie A title defence was alive and well with a straight-forward 2-0 win over Verona which took them to within a point of leaders AC Milan.

First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko in front of around 60,000 fans at a sun-dappled San Siro made sure that the champions built on their morale-boosting win at Juventus last weekend by moving into second place, seven points ahead of their fourth-placed rivals from Turin who take on Cagliari later on Saturday.

Inter are level on 66 points with Napoli, who host Fiorentina on Sunday, and ahead of Luciano Spalletti’s side in the table thanks to their superior head-to-head record.

Milan meanwhile are at Torino in Sunday’s late match with their two title rivals breathing down their necks and seven rounds of fixtures to be completed.

“This win has given us some continuity after Turin and although there is still some way to go I saw some good signs out there,” said Inzaghi to DAZN.

“We told ourselves that we needed to win otherwise Turin would have been worth nothing and we did it against a team who are very difficult to play against… They’ve made it difficult for a lot of teams.”

The only worry for Inzaghi was a thigh problem for Stefan de Vrij which forced the Netherlands defender off at half-time on his return from a month out with a calf injury, although the coach said it shouldn’t be anything serious.

Verona have never won at the San Siro against either Inter or Milan and were suffocated in a first half which reminded Inter fans why their team were strong favourites for the title right up until early February, when they were four points clear having played one game less than their rivals.

They still have that game in hand, at Bologna later this month, and will have been further boosted by the way they beat one of the league’s most troublesome teams.

Italy midfielder Barella gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 22nd minute, nipping in at the back post to poke home a beautifully clipped Ivan Perisic cross which had evaded a clutch of Inter attackers and Verona defenders.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Inter’s tails were up as the crowd roared their enthusiasm and Lorenzo Montipo kept Joaquin Correa from doubling their lead four minutes later.

However he could do nothing about Dzeko’s 13th Serie A goal for Inter on the half-hour mark, the Bosnian left to tap in from practically on the goal line after Perisic flicked on Federico Dimarco’s corner.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic then made sure that Inter went in at the break two ahead 10 minutes before the break by charging out to stop Giovanni Simeone from scoring his 17th league goal of the season, and from there the home side shut up shop.

Verona, who sit ninth and are hoping for European football after a strong season, came out looking for some pride after being humbled in the opening 45 minutes but although Simeone and Kevin Lasagna got decent shots off it was Inter who should have added to their lead at least twice more.

Denzel Dumfries shanked an awful shot into the side netting after sliding past Darko Lazovic seconds after the break, while in the 73rd minute, Danilo D’Ambrosio was denied by the impressive Montipo who just managed to tip a close-range finish onto the near post.

That was it for major action as Inter left the stage for Milan and Napoli in the most enthralling title race in a generation.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie