This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

17-year-old Esposito in on the act as Inter power to top of Serie A

Esposito was handed penalty duties to become the youngest Inter scorer since Mario Corso in 1958.

By AFP Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 8:52 PM
18 minutes ago 486 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4945102
Esposito celebrates his landmark goal.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli
Esposito celebrates his landmark goal.
Esposito celebrates his landmark goal.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli

SEBASTIANO ESPOSITO BECAME Inter Milan’s youngest scorer in more than 60 years this evening when he hit the target in a 4-0 romp against Genoa, helping his side return to the top of Serie A.

The 17-year-old put away a second-half penalty which made him the youngest Inter scorer since Mario Corso in 1958.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice with Roberto Gagliardini adding another as Inter moved level with champions Juventus at the top on 42 points.

Juve had taken top spot on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria before heading to Saudi Arabia where they face Lazio in the Italian Super Cup on Sunday.

However, Inter are now in pole position courtesy of goal difference.

“I just saw my mum in the stands and the goal is for her,” a tearful Esposito, who is 17 years and 172 days old, told Sky Sport Italia.

“I didn’t sleep at all last night (after he was told he would start the game). I spent the whole night thinking about what would happen today.”

The teenager also hailed Lukaku who gave him the ball to take the penalty even though he could have finished the game with a hat-trick.

“Romelu is a fantastic person as well as being an extraordinary player. He told me, just go out there, make a decision and hit the ball.”

The defeat left Genoa, now without a Serie A win at Inter since 1994, second from bottom in the table, four points from safety after a 10th defeat this season.

Lukaku opened the scoring after 31 minutes, heading in a cross from Antonio Candreva.

soccer-2019-inter-milan-40-genoa Lukaku celebrates. Source: Fabrizio Carabelli

Within a minute it was 2-0 when Lukaku teed-up Gagliardini whose shot was deflected off Cristian Romero and into the goal.

Esposito added his name to the scoresheet from the spot in the 64th minute when Kevin Agudelo fouled Gagliardini.

Lukaku’s gesture to his teenage teammate was rewarded when he hit a long-range drive which went in off the underside of the crossbar for his second of the night and his team’s fourth seven minutes later.

“I saw him in pre-season training and he just looked like a little child, even his face seems so young,” said Inter coach Antonio Conte of Esposito.

“He has really grown in the last couple of months and he has a great future ahead of him.”

Cagliari suffered their first away defeat of the season, losing 2-1 at Udinese as their Champions League hopes suffered a blow.

Rolando Maran’s side have now won just once in their last five games, claiming only a single point in their three most recent outings.

Argentine Rodrigo de Paul gave Udinese a first-half lead before Joao Pedro levelled for Cagliari in the 84th minute.

However, Ivory Coast international Seko Fofana restored Udinese’s advantage just a minute later to wrap up the three points.

Earlier on Saturday, Fiorentina fired coach Vincenzo Montella with the club struggling in 15th in Serie A.

Montella, a 45-year-old former Italy winger, managed Fiorentina from 2012-15 leading the club to two fourth-place finishes in Serie A before he was fired.

After spells in charge at Sampdoria, AC Milan and Sevilla, he returned to Florence in April.

However, Fiorentina lost 4-1 at home to Roma on Friday and have taken just two points from their last seven games.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie