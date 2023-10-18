All Blacks play down Ioane gestures that angered Sexton

ALL BLACKS BOSS Ian Foster has played down Rieko Ioane’s gestures towards Ireland fans immediately after last weekend’s World Cup quarter-final win in Paris.

Ioane cupped his ear at Irish supporters in Stade de France after the final whistle, as well as putting his finger to his lips in a ‘shush’ gesture.

The Kiwi centre’s actions angered retiring Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and the pair exchanged heated words on the pitch.

But All Blacks head coach Foster said Ioane’s actions were something that can happen when the stakes are high, as they were last weekend.

“It happens on most sporting parks when tensions are high and there’s a lot at stake,” said Foster.

“Unfortunately, recently it’s also included players saying a few things to referees. Is it right for the game? I don’t know. You don’t hear a lot of players complaining about it.”

New Zealand captain Sam Cane also said that these things happen and are usually parked once the players have left the pitch.

“It’s players’ different personalities and emotions running high in those moments,” said Cane.

“There’s always people who have different tactics but it’s always just left out there.”

Foster has recalled wing Mark Telea for his side’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Friday in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ].

Telea was axed for last weekend’s quarter-final win over Ireland after a disciplinary breach but Foster has brought him back in the number 11 shirt this week, with Leicester Fainga’anuku dropping out of the matchday 23 after his try-scoring performance against the Irish.

There is one other change to the All Blacks starting XV as Sam Whitelock comes into the second row and Brodie Retallick drops to the bench, while hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho comes onto the bench in place of Dane Coles.

The return of Telea adds another potent attacking force to the backline.

“That’s the team we think is best for this week. Mark has done his time,” said Foster.

“He made a mistake and accepted what was happening but you don’t linger in that space. He’s been our form winger. We have got a faith in him and think he is in a good place to play this game.

“We really enjoyed Leicester’s game last week and he should be proud of that and it’s a tough selection. It’s a chance for us to get Mark on the park.”

New Zealand (v Argentina):

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Will Jordan

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Mark Telea

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Aaron Smith

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Samuel Whitelock

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Sam Cane (captain)

8. Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Tamaiti Williams

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Brodie Retallick

20. Dalton Papali’i

21. Finlay Christie

22. Damian McKenzie

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Referee: Angus Gardner [Australia].