Thursday 18 April, 2019
IOC pledge €500,000 to help ensure Notre Dame ready for Paris 2024

The Olympics take place in the French city in five years time.

By AFP Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,138 Views 8 Comments
A picture of fire damage at the historic Paris cathedral.
Image: DPA/PA Images
A picture of fire damage at the historic Paris cathedral.
A picture of fire damage at the historic Paris cathedral.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC Committee today pledged €500,000 to help ensure Notre Dame is restored in time for the 2024 Paris Games.

“The aim of completing the reconstruction in time for Paris 2024 will be an extra motivation for all of us,” IOC president Thomas Bach told 2024 Games chief Thomas Estanguet in a letter.

“All the Olympic movement and in particular the IOC have been extremely touched by the instantaneous connection the French have made between Notre Dame cathedral and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” he wrote.

The IOC’s contribution joins donations totalling 850 million euros made since the landmark was gutted by fire on Monday evening.

© AFP 2019

