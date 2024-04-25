Aviva Stadium to host 'Farmageddon' rivalry when college football returns in 2025

THE AVIVA STADIUM will host one of American college football’s famous rivalries in 2025 when Iowa State and Kansas State kick off their seasons in Dublin.

Details for next year’s College Football Classic were confirmed on Thursday, with the sides set to meet on Saturday 23 August 2025.

The announcement means that for the fourth year in a row, the college football season will open with a ‘Week 0′ showpiece in Dublin — Georgia Tech and Florida State University play in the Aviva Stadium this August — while the 2025 clash of the Wildcats and the Cyclones will mark the first time that two sides from the Big 12 conference have met in Ireland.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin described the event as “a firm fixture in the Irish sporting calendar” which provides “a huge boost to tourism and hospitality in Ireland”.

“We look forward to welcoming the teams and supporters to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and beyond, as they go on to explore other parts of Ireland, in August 2025.”