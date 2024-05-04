'Now we'll party' - Fermanagh's Kieran McKenna leads Ipswich to Premier League

LAST UPDATE | 15 mins ago
DOMINANT IPSWICH TOWN secured promotion back to the Premier League after a 22-year absence beating a forlorn Huddersfield 2-0 thanks to goals from Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson.
It heralded back-to-back promotions for the Tractor Boys and confirmed the visitors’ relegation to League One.
Fermanagh native Kieran McKenna has overseen a remarkable turnaround in the club’s fortunes – and promotion this season saw them become the first team since Southampton in 2011 and 2012 to win successive promotions to the Premier League from League One.
Leeds’ faint automatic promotion hopes were emphatically snuffed out on the final day as they slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Southampton.
Saints striker Adam Armstrong’s opener was cancelled out by Joel Piroe before Republic of Ireland international Will Smallbone regained the lead for the visitors, who were worthy winners at Elland Road.
Leeds needed a win in their last game of the regular season and a home defeat for Ipswich against all-but relegated Huddersfield, but neither materialised and Daniel Farke’s side must lift themselves out of a downward spiral in time for the play-offs.
But for McKenna and Ipswich it’s time to party, the former Manchester United coach describing his pride at the achievement.
“It means a lot. It’s a wonderful day and I’m very, very proud for everyone involved,” he told Sky Sports.
“We’ve delivered a really good performance and that’s what we’ve done all year. It’s a wonderful achievement and I’m sure it will sink in over the coming days.
“It’s going to be a great challenge [in the Premier League]. There will be lots of work to do, we will start that in a couple days and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
McKenna has followed in the footsteps of former boss Alf Ramsay by bringing Ipswich up from the third tier and has also been mentioned in the same breath as the great Bobby Robson who won both the FA Cup and UEFA Cup.
“There is a great history in the club and I’m proud to follow them. It’s wonderful,” the 37-year-old said.
“We’ll enjoy it, we will celebrate it properly. It’s a mix of relief as we knew we had come so close. We really wanted to finish it off and now we will party.”
Additional reporting – David Sneyd