Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Frank Uijlenbroek/INPHO Ireland celebrate a goal in their 2-2 draw with Spain on Thursday.
# Hockey
Ireland on the cusp of Olympic qualification tournament after draw against Spain
Sarah McAuley and Roisin Upton’s goals earned Ireland a valuable point in Monchengladbach.
898
0
1 hour ago

IRELAND INCHED CLOSER to a place at next year’s Olympic qualification tournament with a 2-2 draw against Spain.

Sarah McAuley gave Ireland the lead from a penalty corner in the first quarter of Thursday’s EuroHockey Pool C clash in Monchengladbach.

Two goals in the space of five minutes from Candela Meijas and Belen Iglesias turned the games in Spain’s favour in the third quarter.

But Roisin Upton fired Ireland’s equaliser 11 minutes from time to ensure a valuable point for Sean Dancer’s side.

The result guaranteed Ireland’s qualification for the 2025 EuroHockey Championships, and virtually secured their place in the Olympic qualification tournament, which takes place in Spain or China in January.

Ireland take on Italy in their final game of the tournament on Friday at 3pm, knowing that only a four-goal defeat or worse would see them miss out on the qualification tournament.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     