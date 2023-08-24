Ireland on the cusp of Olympic qualification tournament after draw against Spain

IRELAND INCHED CLOSER to a place at next year’s Olympic qualification tournament with a 2-2 draw against Spain.

Sarah McAuley gave Ireland the lead from a penalty corner in the first quarter of Thursday’s EuroHockey Pool C clash in Monchengladbach.

Two goals in the space of five minutes from Candela Meijas and Belen Iglesias turned the games in Spain’s favour in the third quarter.

But Roisin Upton fired Ireland’s equaliser 11 minutes from time to ensure a valuable point for Sean Dancer’s side.

The result guaranteed Ireland’s qualification for the 2025 EuroHockey Championships, and virtually secured their place in the Olympic qualification tournament, which takes place in Spain or China in January.

Ireland take on Italy in their final game of the tournament on Friday at 3pm, knowing that only a four-goal defeat or worse would see them miss out on the qualification tournament.