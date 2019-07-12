This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
IRFU and Canterbury unveil Ireland's 2019 Rugby World Cup jersey

What do you think of the home and alternate kits?

By Ryan Bailey Friday 12 Jul 2019, 9:47 AM
11 Comments
WITH JUST OVER 70 days until Ireland’s World Cup opener, and Joe Schmidt’s squad now knee-deep in preparations, the IRFU has today unveiled the home and alternate kits for this year’s tournament in Japan.

Screen Shot 2019-07-12 at 09.25.54 Conor Murray, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki modelling the home kit. Source: IRFU/Canterbury

The Canterbury-designed kits will be worn by Ireland as they bid to navigate their way out of Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Scotland, Russia and Samoa in what will be Schmidt’s final campaign in charge.

As per World Rugby regulations, teams are not permitted to display sponsor’s logos on World Cup jerseys, so Ireland’s home jersey is a simple design, with the RWC 2019 branding, the Canterbury logo and the IRFU crest emblazoned on it. 

Ireland will wear their traditional white shorts and green socks, and the home jersey is priced at €90 and €66 for kids.

“The home jersey arrives in a familiar and distinctly Irish Bosphorus green with subtle white trim and is complemented by classic white shorts and a hyper realistic 3D silicon IRFU logo,” Canterbury say. 

The alternate white kit, meanwhile, has the same crossover collar design with a navy colouring across the shoulders. 

“The new alternate jersey comes in a striking anthracite and textured white,” the designers added. “The jerseys feature Ogham script for ‘Aontacht‘ or ‘Unity’, representing the unique coming together of the four proud provinces of Ireland.”

Screen Shot 2019-07-12 at 09.26.05 Captain Rory Best, Henshaw and Johnny Sexton in the alternate offering. Source: IRFU/Canterbury

“Canterbury has produced a range of kit that ticks all the boxes from a player perspective in terms of functionality, comfort and design,” Robbie Henshaw said.

“First and foremost the kit needs to stand up to the physical and environmental challenges that await us in Japan, but it also needs to look good on and off the pitch, for players and fans alike.”

Ireland open their World Cup against Scotland on 22 September, but the new kits are likely to get a run out before then, when Schmidt’s side face Italy, England and Wales in warm-up games in August and early September.

What do you think of the new kits?

Ryan Bailey
