Ireland drawn against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in 2023 World Cup group

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have been drawn against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B for the 2023 World Cup.
The draw took place in Auckland this morning and handed Vera Pauw’s outfit a tough group. They will open their campaign against co-hosts Australia. Canada are ranked seventh in the world while Nigeria are ranked 45.
The top two teams in each group progress to the last 16.
The draw means Ireland will be based in Australia for the group stages. Sydney will host the opening game on Thursday, 20 July. Then it is off to Perth to play Canada on Wednesday, 26 July and Brisbane for the Nigeria tie on Monday, 31 July.
The opening match will be co-hosts New Zealand against former champions Norway in Auckland.
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw
Group A
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Switzerland
- Philipines
Group B
- Australia
- Canada
- Republic of Ireland
- Nigeria
Group C
- Spain
- Japan
- Costa Rica
- Zambia
Group D
- England
- China
- Denmark
- Inter-confederations B play-off winner
Group E
- USA
- Netherlands
- Vietnam
- Inter-confederations A play-off winner
Group F
- France
- Brazil
- Jamaica
- Inter-confederations C play-off winner
Group G
- Sweden
- Italy
- Argentina
- South Africa
Group H
- Germany
- Korea Republic
- Colombia
- Morocco
