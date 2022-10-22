Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 22 October 2022
Advertisement

Ireland drawn against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in 2023 World Cup group

The draw took place in Auckland this morning.

41 minutes ago 15,559 Views 14 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have been drawn against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B for the 2023 World Cup. 

The draw took place in Auckland this morning and handed Vera Pauw’s outfit a tough group. They will open their campaign against co-hosts Australia. Canada are ranked seventh in the world while Nigeria are ranked 45. 

The top two teams in each group progress to the last 16.

The draw means Ireland will be based in Australia for the group stages. Sydney will host the opening game on Thursday, 20 July. Then it is off to Perth to play Canada on Wednesday, 26 July and Brisbane for the Nigeria tie on Monday, 31 July. 

The opening match will be co-hosts New Zealand against former champions Norway in Auckland.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw 

Group A

  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Switzerland
  • Philipines

Group B 

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Nigeria 

Group C 

  • Spain
  • Japan
  • Costa Rica
  • Zambia

Group D 

  • England
  • China
  • Denmark
  • Inter-confederations B play-off winner

Group E 

  • USA
  • Netherlands
  • Vietnam
  • Inter-confederations A play-off winner

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Group F 

  • France
  • Brazil
  • Jamaica
  • Inter-confederations C play-off winner

Group G

  • Sweden
  • Italy
  • Argentina
  • South Africa

Group H

  • Germany
  • Korea Republic
  • Colombia
  • Morocco

 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie