Ireland drawn against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in 2023 World Cup group

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have been drawn against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B for the 2023 World Cup.

The draw took place in Auckland this morning and handed Vera Pauw’s outfit a tough group. They will open their campaign against co-hosts Australia. Canada are ranked seventh in the world while Nigeria are ranked 45.

The top two teams in each group progress to the last 16.

The draw means Ireland will be based in Australia for the group stages. Sydney will host the opening game on Thursday, 20 July. Then it is off to Perth to play Canada on Wednesday, 26 July and Brisbane for the Nigeria tie on Monday, 31 July.

Advertisement

The opening match will be co-hosts New Zealand against former champions Norway in Auckland.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Switzerland

Philipines

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Spain

Japan

Costa Rica

Zambia

Group D

England

China

Denmark

Inter-confederations B play-off winner

Group E

USA

Netherlands

Vietnam

Inter-confederations A play-off winner

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Group F

France

Brazil

Jamaica

Inter-confederations C play-off winner

Group G

Sweden

Italy

Argentina

South Africa

Group H