Bealham's Six Nations is over as Farrell retains 27-man squad

FINLAY BEALHAM HAS been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations due to the knee injury he suffered against Italy on Saturday.

The Connacht tighthead prop has started all three of Ireland’s games so far in the absence of Tadhg Furlong, but will now miss out on the clashes with Scotland and England as Andy Farrell’s team chase a Grand Slam.

On the positive side, Furlong is now fit again and features in the 27-man squad that Farrell will bring together for training camp on Wednesday and Thursday of this week as preparations begin for the visit to Scotland in two weekends’ time.

Furlong has recovered from a calf injury, while scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is back from a hamstring issue and Robbie Henshaw has returned from a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, captain Johnny Sexton and centre Garry Ringrose have recovered from the respective groin and calf issues that kept them out of the win over Italy.

These returning players are a timely boost for Farrell as he looks for his squad to finish the Six Nations strongly.

As usual in the Six Nations fallow weeks, Farrell has released a group of players to feature for their provinces in the URC this weekend. His 23-man matchday squad to face Scotland is almost certain to come from this week’s training squad.

Ireland’s 27-man training squad: