Farrell confirms 36-man Ireland squad ahead of England clash on Sunday

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has confirmed a 36-man Ireland squad to prepare for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with England.

The uncapped Leinster back row Will Connors and Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole have retained their places in a settled squad.

Garry Ringrose misses out due to the hand injury he suffered in Ireland’s opening win over Scotland, but 21-year-old number eight Caelan Doris is back in contention after recovering from concussion.

Doris was injured early in his debut against Scotland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ultan Dillane, David Heffernan, Max Deegan, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Luke McGrath, Connors, Chris Farrell, Jack O’Donoghue, Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath, and O’Toole all returned to their provinces last week, while Farrell retained a squad of 23 players for a two-day training camp in Cork.

Ireland’s 36-man squad for round three of the Six Nations:

Loosehead props: Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Jack McGrath

Hookers: Rob Herring, Dave Heffernan, Rónan Kelleher

Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, Tom O’Toole

Second rows: James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Devin Toner, Ultan Dillane

Back rows: Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris, Max Deegan, Will Connors

Scrum-halves: John Cooney, Conor Murray, Luke McGrath

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Ross Byrne, Billy Burns

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey

Back threes: Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Will Addison, Dave Kearney.

