Farrell confirms 36-man Ireland squad ahead of England clash on Sunday

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has confirmed a 36-man Ireland squad to prepare for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with England.
The uncapped Leinster back row Will Connors and Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole have retained their places in a settled squad.
Garry Ringrose misses out due to the hand injury he suffered in Ireland’s opening win over Scotland, but 21-year-old number eight Caelan Doris is back in contention after recovering from concussion.
Ultan Dillane, David Heffernan, Max Deegan, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Luke McGrath, Connors, Chris Farrell, Jack O’Donoghue, Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath, and O’Toole all returned to their provinces last week, while Farrell retained a squad of 23 players for a two-day training camp in Cork.
Ireland’s 36-man squad for round three of the Six Nations:
Loosehead props: Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Jack McGrath
Hookers: Rob Herring, Dave Heffernan, Rónan Kelleher
Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, Tom O’Toole
Second rows: James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Devin Toner, Ultan Dillane
Back rows: Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris, Max Deegan, Will Connors
Scrum-halves: John Cooney, Conor Murray, Luke McGrath
Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Ross Byrne, Billy Burns
Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey
Back threes: Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Will Addison, Dave Kearney.
