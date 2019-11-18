This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 November, 2019
Ireland U17s win again to finish first qualifying phase with 100% record

Colin O’Brien’s side put four goals past Israel this afternoon to secure another convincing win in Cork.

By Denis Hurley Monday 18 Nov 2019, 4:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,167 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4895920
Anselmo Garcia McNulty was among the goals for Ireland (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Anselmo Garcia McNulty was among the goals for Ireland (file pic).
Anselmo Garcia McNulty was among the goals for Ireland (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Republic of Ireland 4
Israel 2

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland produced an assured display to see off Israel at Turner’s Cross today and ensure they finished with maximum points from their 2020 Uefa U17 European Championship qualifying first phase.

Having already guaranteed progression to the second phase with wins over Andorra and Montenegro, victory was not essential for Colin O’Brien’s side but they were still too strong for Israel.

Dor David Turgeman’s late goal looked to be sending the visitors through in second place on goal difference but Montenegro struck late for a 2-0 win over Andorra in St Colman’s Park in Cobh to advance instead.

Israel almost had an early chance as Bar Nuhi crossed for Ebrahem Bader, but Ireland captain Gavin O’Brien did enough to avert danger and from there the hosts were in control.

Ireland had the lead in the 17th minute as Omotayo Adaramola played a good ball up the line for Oliver O’Brien, who cut in from the left and finished past Dvir Nir with a good low finish.

Ben McCormack almost made it 2-0 coming up to half-time as he tried to get on the end of an O’Brien ball but Ellay Yacob Shafiki put him off with a challenge, albeit unfairly in the eyes of the Irish bench.

However, it mattered little as the lead was doubled in injury time, defender Anselmo Garcia McNulty heading his second goal in two games following a McCormack corner. It was 3-0 within five minutes of the second half, McCormack the provider for Sinclair Armstrong to head home.

While Israel pulled one back through Shafiki from a corner on 52 minutes, Ireland restored the three-goal advantage as McCormack – who had just been denied by a brilliant Dvir Nir save – played in Evan Ferguson, who shot low to the net.

Ferguson and substitute Calum Kavanagh went close to more goals for Ireland and news from Cobh of Montenegro going ahead meant Israel were heading out. Turgeman’s goal turned things in their favour but the late Montenegran goal eliminated them.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Daniel Rose (Everton); Gavin O’Brien (Bohemians), Oisín Hand (Shamrock Rovers), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (Wolfsburg), Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace); Colin Conroy (Bohemians), Oran Crowe (Cork City); Sinclair Armstrong (Shamrock Rovers), Ben McCormack (St Patrick’s Athletic), Oliver O’Neill (Fulham); Evan Ferguson (Bohemians).

Subs: Robert Mahon (Bohemians) for Armstrong (68), Andrew Moran (Bray Wanderers) for McCormack, Mohammed Olabosun Lawal (Watford) for Conroy (both 76), Kailin Barlow (Sligo Rovers) for O’Neill, Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough) for Ferguson (both 83).

ISRAEL: Dvir Nir; Ellay Yacob Shafiki, Ismail Soboh, Ariel Belson; Bar Nuhi, Ilay Madmoun, Dor David Turgeman, Anar Ushmandi, Romi Cohen; Ron Arie, Ebrahem Bader.

Subs: Osher Eliyahu for Arie (53), Amit Kodman for Cohen (74), Omer Senior for Bader (90).

Referee: Mario Zebec (Croatia).

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

