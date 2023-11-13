Irish duo Dickson and Waddilove clinch Olympic qualification at European Championships

ROBERT DICKSON AND Sean Waddilove have qualified Ireland in the 49er class for next summer’s Olympic Games, clinching the only place on offer at the European Championships.

Very light wind conditions in Vilamoura meant that Monday’s medal race was unable to take place as scheduled, guaranteeing Ireland’s Olympic place.

Advertisement

Dickson and Waddilove were lying eighth overnight, leaving them as the highest-placed non-qualified nation ahead of the final day of racing.

But Italy’s Simone Ferrarese and Leonardo Chiste were just three points behind them and hot on their heels in the fight for the Paris 2024 golden ticket.

The stage was set for a fascinating finale which was scuppered by the light conditions, sparking Irish celebrations.

“Ireland has qualified for the Olympics,” a delighted Waddilove said afterwards.

“That’s the main objective ticked off for the year, and we can go in to next year fully ready to focus on the games.”

Ireland’s other boat at the championships, Seafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan, finished in 30th place.

France’s Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros were crowned 49er European Champions, narrowly holding off Poland’s Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki to win by just 0.4 points, with New Zealand’s Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie taking bronze.