Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Oceansport/David Branigan/INPHO Dickson and Waddilove qualified Ireland for the 49er class at next year's Paris Olympics (file photo).
Sailing

Irish duo Dickson and Waddilove clinch Olympic qualification at European Championships

Irish boat finishes eighth at 49er European Championships in Vilamoura, qualifying the country for next summer’s Olympic Games.
170
1
44 minutes ago

ROBERT DICKSON AND Sean Waddilove have qualified Ireland in the 49er class for next summer’s Olympic Games, clinching the only place on offer at the European Championships.

Very light wind conditions in Vilamoura meant that Monday’s medal race was unable to take place as scheduled, guaranteeing Ireland’s Olympic place.

Dickson and Waddilove were lying eighth overnight, leaving them as the highest-placed non-qualified nation ahead of the final day of racing.

But Italy’s Simone Ferrarese and Leonardo Chiste were just three points behind them and hot on their heels in the fight for the Paris 2024 golden ticket.

The stage was set for a fascinating finale which was scuppered by the light conditions, sparking Irish celebrations.

“Ireland has qualified for the Olympics,” a delighted Waddilove said afterwards.

“That’s the main objective ticked off for the year, and we can go in to next year fully ready to focus on the games.”

Ireland’s other boat at the championships, Seafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan, finished in 30th place.

France’s Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros were crowned 49er European Champions, narrowly holding off Poland’s Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki to win by just 0.4 points, with  New Zealand’s Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie taking bronze.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     