Irish 4x200m freestyle team boost Olympic qualification hopes with new national record

IRELAND’S MEN’S 4×200 freestyle relay team set a new national record at the European Aquatics Championships — and improved their hopes of a place at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The quartet of Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan were timed at 7:12.73 in their heats as they booked a place in Wednesday evening’s final.

Twelve teams have already stamped their tickets to Tokyo by virtue of their performances at the 2019 World Championships, with four more teams set to join them.

Ireland arrived in Budapest this week holding the fourth and final qualification spot by virtue of their 7:13.91 national record set at the world championships.

And this morning’s time, shaving more than a second off their previous best, will strengthen their hand even further.

Their sights will now be set on an even faster time in this evening’s final at 6.52pm, while earlier in the evening, Sligo’s Mona McSharry goes in the final of the 100m breaststroke at 5.25pm.

