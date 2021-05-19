BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Advertisement

Irish 4x200m freestyle team boost Olympic qualification hopes with new national record

Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan have qualified for this evening’s final in Budapest.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 19 May 2021, 12:38 PM
23 minutes ago 284 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5441450
McGeever, McMillan, Quinn and Sloan will go again in this evening's final.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
McGeever, McMillan, Quinn and Sloan will go again in this evening's final.
McGeever, McMillan, Quinn and Sloan will go again in this evening's final.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

IRELAND’S MEN’S 4×200 freestyle relay team set a new national record at the European Aquatics Championships — and improved their hopes of a place at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The quartet of Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan were timed at 7:12.73 in their heats as they booked a place in Wednesday evening’s final.

Twelve teams have already stamped their tickets to Tokyo by virtue of their performances at the 2019 World Championships, with four more teams set to join them.

Ireland arrived in Budapest this week holding the fourth and final qualification spot by virtue of their 7:13.91 national record set at the world championships.

And this morning’s time, shaving more than a second off their previous best, will strengthen their hand even further.

Their sights will now be set on an even faster time in this evening’s final at 6.52pm, while earlier in the evening, Sligo’s Mona McSharry goes in the final of the 100m breaststroke at 5.25pm.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie