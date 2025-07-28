Ireland complete 5-0 series win over Zimbabwe

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S cricket team have completed a 5-0 series victory over Zimbabwe.

After earning a 3-0 T20I series win last week, Ireland won the the first ODI by 97 runs on Saturday.

They added a four-wicket victory against Zimbabwe today in Stormont as Orla Prendergast produced a Player of the Match display while Alana Dalzell also impressed.

Zimbabwe chose to bat first after winning the toss, going on to post 178 – being bowled out in the 50th over. Captain Chipo Spiwe-Tiripano struck 56 and Modester Mupachikwa hit 45, but disciplined Irish bowling dominated the innings.

Ireland’s Alana Dalzell, who came into the playing team for the first time this summer, struck with her very first ball to push Zimbabwe back. Dalzell finished with 4-36 and proved to be the pick of the bowlers. Lara McBride in her first ODI series also proved very effective, taking with 3-22.

Ireland chased down the total in the 40th over for the loss of six wickets. Prendergast led the way with the bat scoring 67 not out, while captain Gaby Lewis contributed 44 as Ireland eased to victory and a 5-0 result across the T20I and ODI series.