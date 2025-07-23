Advertisement
Ireland celebrate their win. Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
Clean sweep as Ireland celebrate T20 International series success

Hunter named Player of the Match against Zimbabwe, while Gaby Lewis lands overall series accolade.
8.21pm, 23 Jul 2025

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S cricket team completed a clean sweep in their T20I series against Zimbabwe with another dominant performance in Dublin.

Ireland clinched the series last night, and made it 3-0 today at Pembroke Cricket Club.

The match began with Ireland winning the toss and choosing to bat first with a new opening pair out in the middle, Amy Hunter and Rebecca Stokell. The openers put on 96 for the first wicket as both batters proved very effective in the powerplay.

Ireland posted 179-4 with Hunter (59) and Stokell (41) the main aggressors, while Orla Prendergast in particular did some late damage thanks to her 24* off 9 balls batting at number six in a reconfigured batting line up.

Amy Hunter, who was dropped twice during her innings, also managed to pass 2,000 runs across formats for her country.

In response, Zimbabwe managed just 129-7 from their 20 overs, giving Ireland a 50-run victory and a series clean sweep.

Ava Canning (2-18) and Sophie MacMahon (2-21) were the pick of the Irish bowlers, while two run outs also proved crucial in maintaining pressure with the ball.

Hunter received the Player of the Match award for her half century while captain Gaby Lewis claimed the Player of the Series accolade for her 154 runs at a strike rate of 155.56 across just the two innings having not batted in the third T20I.

