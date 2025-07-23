Player of the Match Lewis helps Ireland clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe

CAPTAIN GABY LEWIS produced a Player of the Match display as the Ireland women’s cricket team clinched the T20I series against Zimbabwe.
After taking the lead on Sunday, Ireland completed their series victory on Tuesday with one game to spare.
Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl first at Pembroke Cricket Club. Ireland went on to post 176-4 from their 20 overs thanks to the efforts from Lewis (87 off 50 balls) and Orla Prendergast (52 off 44 balls) with the two batters putting on 131 runs together.
Zimbabwe then scored 111 runs, eventually falling short by 65 runs after being bowled out off the final delivery of the match.
Cara Murray was the pick of the bowlers taking 3-17 to go with her three wickets in the first game. Both Leah Paul and Orla Prendergast took two wickets each, while a brilliant diving catch from Lewis gave Lara McBride her single wicket.
Amy Hunter’s four dismissals as wicket keeper in the innings was also a record for Ireland Women in T20Is.
The series concludes at the same venue on Wednesday.
