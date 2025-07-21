Ireland claim six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe to take 1-0 T20 International series lead

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S cricket team claimed a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday to take a 1-0 T20 International series lead.

Captain Gaby Lewis (67 off 49) led the way with the bat during which she also became the first woman to pass 4,000 runs across formats for Ireland.

After winning the toss, Lewis opted to bowl first paving the way for Orla Prendergast to take a wicket in only the third ball of the innings.

Ireland sustained that effort throughout with two run outs, three wickets for Cara Murray (3-19), two for Arlene Kelly (2-10) plus a wicket for debutant Lara McBride to go with a spectacular catch.

Zimbabwe posted 117-9 with Ireland then chasing down the total in the 17th over for only the loss of four wickets.

Amy Hunter also managed to pass 1,000 T20I runs for her country, as Ireland now prepare for the second T20I of the series on Tuesday.