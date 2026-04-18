'It affected me' - Katie McCabe again apologises for hair pull with club future in focus

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe has revealed she privately apologised for a recent hair-pulling incident as her club future remains in the spotlight.

McCabe was at the centre of a storm after Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final win over Chelsea when a hair pull on Alyssa Thompson late on went unpunished.

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor was sent off for her furious protestations, while amid widespread social media commentary, McCabe wrote on Instagram: “I just want to clarify that I was genuinely reaching for the shirt, I wouldn’t ever want to pull someone’s hair. Full respect to Thompson.”

The Irish captain echoed those sentiments ahead of this afternoon’s World Cup qualifier against Poland at Aviva Stadium [KO 3pm, live on RTÉ 2].

Advertisement

“It affected me and I’m sure it affected (Alyssa) Thompson just as much,” said McCabe.

“The only thing I’ll say on that matter, because my focus is on (the Poland game), is that I had no intention of what actually happened in pulling her hair. I was going for her shirt but clearly missed. You could see from my reaction straight afterwards how apologetic that I was.

“I’ve reached out to Thompson as well to reiterate those apologies. I’ve massive respect for her, she’s a phenomenal player and that’s all I’ll say on that.”

Asked whether Thompson accepted the apology, she added: “I’ll keep that between myself and Thompson.”

McCabe is reportedly likely to leave Arsenal this summer as her contract expires at the end of the season. The 30-year-old left-back has spent 11 years at the Gunners, winning every title possible with the North London club including the Champions League, WSL and Fifa Women’s Champions Cup.

She has previously revealed “interest,” with WSL rivals and NWSL sides believed to be circling, but McCabe dismissed one journalist’s question if her contract situation was influencing her particularly strong current form.

“I am fully committed to doing my job here with Ireland,” she said, having scored three goals in their opening three qualifiers to bring her tally to 34 in 104 caps.

“I love coming in, seeing the girls and training with this team. We are such an amazing group and I think there is lots still to come from us. That’s what makes me excited, being on this journey under Carla since she came in. Players have really picked up form and cemented a place in the team. I’m just concentrating on these games and seeing out the rest of the season.”

McCabe at Ireland training yesterday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The Dubliner will lead her side out on their sixth appearance at Aviva Stadium this afternoon, with 18,000 tickets sold or distributed as of yesterday.

“I love playing here,” said McCabe ahead of her 105th cap. “Any game we’ve played it’s always a massive occasion, I love the fans coming in in their numbers, it’s like a different sort of noise when they’re cheering you on.

“For me as a little girl, coming here when it was Lansdowne Road, before the Aviva took over, it was such a special thing coming to watch the men’s team playing, seeing Robbie Keane and Damien Duff representing Ireland. I’ve always wanted to do that so it’s an absolute privilege to be able to do that and lead the girls out here, especially going into such a big game.”

Related Reads 'It's a good headache to have' - Carusa and Littlejohn available for Poland rematch 130 not out: Denise O'Sullivan is the heartbeat of this Irish team

And head coach Carla Ward hailed McCabe’s “massive” impact, along with that of midfield maestro Denise O’Sullivan, who moves within three caps of Emma Byrne’s record of 134 this afternoon.

“World Cups need players like Katie and Denise there. For me Katie is the best left-back in the world and deserves to be at the World Cup. The World Cup deserves having Katie there.

“As a collective I think the World Cup is a far better place with Ireland there, if I’m honest, and I think the world would be really delighted if Ireland make it so that’s our goal and that’s our focus and our only focus.”