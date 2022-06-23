Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mixed Nations League results means Republic of Ireland are unchanged in latest Fifa world rankings

Ireland remain in 47th place, nestled between Mali and Greece.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 10:47 AM
38 minutes ago 706 Views 0 Comments
Irish players applaud supporters after the 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Poland earlier this month.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY’S IRELAND side remain at 47th place in the Fifa world rankings, after the hierarchy was updated and adjusted to reflect this month’s Uefa Nations League games. Ireland are nestled between Mali and Greece in the rankings, in their highest ranking since they were rated as 42nd in February 2021, prior to World Cup qualifying defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg. 

Ireland began their League B campaign with a 1-0 loss away to Armenia and a 1-0 home defeat to Ukraine, but turned things around somewhat by beating Scotland 3-0 at home and drawing 1-1 with Ukraine in Poland. (Armenia also remain in 92nd place, Scotland are 45th, and Ukraine are 27th.) 

Fifa ranking is not relevant when it comes to seeding for the Euro 2024 qualifier draw in October: that draw will be ranked according to Nations League results. 

Elsewhere, Wales have dropped one place to 19th despite their qualification for the World Cup, while England remain fifth in spite of their winless Nations League run in June. Northern Ireland have dropped four places to 58th. 

Brazil are in top spot, with Belgium second, Argentina third, and France fourth. 

Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland women’s national team have climbed to a joint-record high of 27th place in the world rankings, emulating the status gained by Noel King’s side in 2008. Vera Pauw’s side play Georgia on Monday in their latest World Cup qualifier, where a win would put them clear in second spot in the group and in the boxseat to secure a play-off, with two group games remaining. 

The men’s U21 side have already secured their play-off for the 2023 European Championships in Georgia and Romania, and they have climbed to a record high of 19th in Uefa’s rankings. Should any of the sides ranked above them host the 2025 Euros, Ireland are expected to be boosted to second seeds in the qualifying draw, having been third seeds for this year’s edition. 

Gavin Cooney
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie