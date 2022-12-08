Ireland U19s and U17s learn opponents for European Championship Elite Round Qualifiers

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19s and U17s have discovered their opponents for the 2022/23 UEFA European Championship Elite Round Qualifiers.

Tom Mohan’s U19 side defeated Gibraltar, Wales and Hungary to reach the next stage, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process, and will now face Slovakia, Estonia and Greece in the Elite Round.

Ireland will act as hosts for those ties.

Meanwhile the U17s, who beat Armenia and drew with both Belarus and Norway to reach the Elite Round, have been pitted against Italy, Ukraine and Cyprus, with the latter hosting the games.

The draws for the Qualifying Round for the 2023/24 season were also made.

The Ireland U19s will travel to Albania to take on their mini tournament hosts, along with Slovenia and Belgium.

The U17s will welcome Armenia, Iceland and Switzerland to Ireland in October 2023.

2022/23 UEFA Under-19 European Championship Elite Round

Wednesday, March 22 | Republic of Ireland v Slovakia

Saturday, March 25 | Republic of Ireland v Estonia

Tuesday, March 28 | Greece v Republic of Ireland

Gavin Cooney

2022/23 UEFA Under-17 European Championship Elite Round

Tuesday, March 7 | Italy v Republic of Ireland

Friday, March 10 | Ukraine v Republic of Ireland

Monday, March 13 | Cyprus v Republic of Ireland

2023/24 UEFA Under-19 European Championship Qualifying Round

Wednesday, November 15 | Republic of Ireland v Albania

Saturday, November 18 | Republic of Ireland v Slovenia

Tuesday, November 21 | Belgium v Republic of Ireland

2023/24 UEFA Under-17 European Championship Qualifying Round

Wednesday, October 11 | Republic of Ireland v Armenia

Saturday, October 14 | Republic of Ireland v Iceland

Tuesday, October 17 | Switzerland v Republic of Ireland

*Venues and kick-off times to be confirmed in due course