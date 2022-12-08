Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U19s and U17s learn opponents for European Championship Elite Round Qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland U19s will face Slovakia, Estonia and Greece, and the U17s will be up against Italy, Ukraine and Cyprus in their respective Elite Rounds for the European Championships.

1 hour ago 644 Views 0 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19s and U17s have discovered their opponents for the 2022/23 UEFA European Championship Elite Round Qualifiers.

Tom Mohan’s U19 side defeated Gibraltar, Wales and Hungary to reach the next stage, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process, and will now face Slovakia, Estonia and Greece in the Elite Round.

Ireland will act as hosts for those ties.

Meanwhile the U17s, who beat Armenia and drew with both Belarus and Norway to reach the Elite Round, have been pitted against Italy, Ukraine and Cyprus, with the latter hosting the games.

The draws for the Qualifying Round for the 2023/24 season were also made.

The Ireland U19s will travel to Albania to take on their mini tournament hosts, along with Slovenia and Belgium.

The U17s will welcome Armenia, Iceland and Switzerland to Ireland in October 2023.

2022/23 UEFA Under-19 European Championship Elite Round
Wednesday, March 22 | Republic of Ireland v Slovakia
Saturday, March 25 | Republic of Ireland v Estonia
Tuesday, March 28 | Greece v Republic of Ireland

2022/23 UEFA Under-17 European Championship Elite Round
Tuesday, March 7 | Italy v Republic of Ireland
Friday, March 10 | Ukraine v Republic of Ireland
Monday, March 13 | Cyprus v Republic of Ireland

2023/24 UEFA Under-19 European Championship Qualifying Round
Wednesday, November 15 | Republic of Ireland v Albania
Saturday, November 18 | Republic of Ireland v Slovenia
Tuesday, November 21 | Belgium v Republic of Ireland

2023/24 UEFA Under-17 European Championship Qualifying Round
Wednesday, October 11 | Republic of Ireland v Armenia
Saturday, October 14 | Republic of Ireland v Iceland
Tuesday, October 17 | Switzerland v Republic of Ireland

*Venues and kick-off times to be confirmed in due course

The42 Team

