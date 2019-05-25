This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Late McGrath try gets Ireland off to winning start at London 7s

The Boys in Green were 21-17 winners over England in their own backyard this afternoon.

By Cian Roche Saturday 25 May 2019, 12:42 PM
MICK MCGRATH’S QUICK thinking at Twickenham handed Ireland an opening-game victory over England at the London 7s.

Ireland, accepting an invitation to compete at the event, snatched victory with 30 seconds to play to secure a 21-17 win over their nearest rivals.

Jordan Conroy runs in a try setting up the winning conversion Ireland beat England at Twickenham this afternoon. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

McGrath took the ball from a ruck and streaked clear of the England defence, crossing in the final seconds to open up the four-point advantage.

The Boys in Green gave the ball back from the restart as the clock ticked into the red and were forced to hold on to grind out an opening win of the afternoon.

James Rodwell was among the scorers for the home side, but England were left to rue missed conversions on their second and third tries of the game.

Ian Fitzpatrick opened the scoring for Ireland in the opening three minutes of play, with Bryan Mollen also crossing on nine minutes.

Next up for Ireland is Pool C co-leaders New Zealand at 2.48pm before closing out the day’s action against Scotland at 5.54pm.

You can keep up to date with all of the day’s live action here.

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

