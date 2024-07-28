Ireland women's 7s suffer defeat to Great Britain on Olympic debut

Ireland 12

Great Britain 21

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S 7s team suffered defeat in their debut at the Olympics as Great Britain claimed a three-try victory in Stade de France.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe put her name in the history books once again by scoring the Irish women’s first-ever try at the Games and though she added a second, the Irish side didn’t have enough to make a winning start to their campaign.

Next up for Allan Temple-Jones’ charges is a meeting with South Africa in their second Pool B game at 6pm Irish time this evening, before a clash with Australia – seen as the strongest side in this tournament by most observers – tomorrow.

This afternoon’s clash with Great Britain started promisingly for Ireland. Béibhinn Parsons’ breakdown turnover in the opening minute set a strong defensive tone for Ireland, then they were lethal on their first attack of the game as the brilliant Murphy Crowe powered through two tackles out on the right to score the Irish women’s 7s first-ever try at the Olympics.

Great Britain responded instantly as Meg Jones’ classy offload freed Isla Norman-Bell to sprint clear, converting her own try for a 7-5 lead.

Ireland pushed to regain the lead before the break and an extended period of pressure finally yielded a second score for Murphy Crowe after skillful work by Stacey Flood and Megan Burns.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe scored both of Ireland's tries. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The conversion from captain Lucy Mulhall Rock had Ireland 12-7 to the good at half time but that lead lasted less than 30 seconds of the restart as Jasmine Joyce surged through two Irish missed tackles, with Norman-Bell converting.

Great Britain were feeling confident now and skipper Emma Uren added their third try as she scorched through in midfield, Norman-Bell converting again for a 21-12 advantage.

Ireland still had three minutes left to rescue themselves but they weren’t able to find another opening.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe [2]

Conversions: Lucy Mulhall Rock [1 from 2]

Great Britain scorers:

Tries: Isla Norman-Bell, Jasmine Joyce, Emma Uren

Conversions: Isla Norman-Bell [3 from 3]

IRELAND: Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, Megan Burns, Lucy Mulhall Rock (captain), Emily Lane, Béibhinn Parsons, Erin King, Stacey Flood.

Replacements: Alanna Fitzpatrick, Ashleigh Orchard, Vicki Elmes Kinlan, Kathy Baker, Eve Higgins.

GREAT BRITAIN: Isla Norman-Bell, Emma Uren (captain), Meg Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Lauren Torley, Ellie Boatman, Lisa Thomson.

Replacements: Grace Crompton, Ellie Kildunne, Jade Shekells, Heather Cowell, Amy Wilson Hardy.

Referee: Kat Roche [USA].