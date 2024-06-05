Kennedy and Dardis back soon but Ireland 7s hit by two ACL injuries

IRELAND MEN’S 7S stalwarts Terry Kennedy and Billy Dardis are expected to make swift recoveries from the injuries they suffered in last weekend’s World SVNS Series final leg in Madrid.

However, the men’s team have been hit by an ACL injury for Aaron O’Sullivan, while women’s player Aoibheann Reilly also suffered an ACL injury in Madrid.

O’Sullivan and Reilly are now facing an extended period on the sidelines and will miss the chance to be part of the Olympics in Paris at the end of July.

Reilly, who also plays international 15s rugby for Ireland, was previously hit by an ACL injury in 2022 but fought back to return to action in 2023. Cruelly, she has now suffered an ACL injury in the other knee.

Advertisement

The news on Kennedy and Dardis, two of the Ireland men’s most experienced operators, is positive.

Key playmaker Kennedy took a bang to his left cheek/eye during the pool game against Fiji last weekend and sat out the remainder of the Madrid 7s as a precaution, watching on from the stands as the men’s team finished 5th overall.

Dardis suffered a shoulder injury in the pool game against South Africa and sat alongside Kennedy for Ireland’s closing fixtures at the Metropolitano Stadium but he is also expected to make a quick return.

Aoibheann Reilly was injured in Madrid. Martin Seras Lima / INPHO Martin Seras Lima / INPHO / INPHO

Kennedy and Dardis won’t be part of the Ireland squad that takes part in the first leg of the Rugby Europe 7s Championship in Croatia this weekend, with the men’s and women’s sides both having planned to rotate as more players get their last chance to impress ahead of the announcement of the final 13-player Olympics squads on 17 June.

But Dardis and Kennedy will be back in training with Ireland next week as the preparation for the Olympics continues.

Leinster and Ireland 15s fullback Hugo Keenan came through his return to 7s action last weekend unscathed and having featured heavily in Ireland’s effort. Topping’s side were pipped by Fiji and New Zealand in overtime in two of their pool games, having beaten South Africa in thrilling fashion with an overtime try in their opening match.

They recovered from the disappointment in impressive fashion, beating Great Britain and South Africa to clinch fifth place.

Antoine Dupont’s France claimed the men’s SVNS title with a win over Argentina in the Grand Final but the Olympics in Paris promise to be incredible closely fought.

Ireland women finished sixth in Madrid and will hope for a strong showing in the first leg of the Rugby Europe competition this weekend. Both Irish squads will be announced tomorrow. The second leg of the Championship takes place in Germany on 28/29/30 June.