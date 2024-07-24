Conroy and Kennedy get Ireland off to winning start at the Olympics

Ireland 10

South Africa 5

THE IRELAND MEN’S 7s team made it a winning start to the Irish effort at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a well-earned victory over South Africa.

Captain Harry McNulty and his side were the first Irish athletes to feature at the Games in Paris, as the men’s rugby 7s competition got underway at a buzzing Stade de France, although the official Olympics opening ceremony only takes place this Friday.

Tries from 7s stalwarts Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy were enough to send James Topping’s side to victory.

Ireland now look forward to their second pool game against Japan at 8pm Irish time this evening before facing New Zealand in their last Pool A match at 3.30pm tomorrow.

This opening success leaves Ireland well-placed to advance into tomorrow’s quarter-finals.

They dominated the first half, enjoying almost a full seven minutes of possession but only crossed the tryline after the half-time hooter. They had gone close twice, with Kennedy nearly winning the race to his own grubber kick before Conroy knocked on as he reached out to finish.

But Conroy made amends shortly after as he crossed following an excellent passage of Irish play, an offload from the highly impressive Zac Ward freeing the Tullamore man to dot down wide on the left.

Ireland's Terry Kennedy. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

A Niall Comerford turnover in the Irish 22 helped them to withstand pressure early in the second half and while the Blitzbokke then threatened in the left corner, a Kennedy breakout from deep in his own half shifted the momentum back in Ireland’s favour.

South Africa’s Ryan Oosthuizen was yellow-carded for a high tackle on Gavin Mullin with three minutes to go and Ireland sensed their chance to seal the win.

It was Kennedy who helped them to create some breathing room as he sniped down the shortside and pulled out a wicked left-footed sidestep for a superb solo try.

Selvyn Davids crossed late on for the South Africans but it was too little too late as Ireland made a happy start to their bid for medals.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy

South Africa scorers:

Try: Selvyn Davids

IRELAND: Jordan Conroy, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche, Harry McNulty (captain), Zac Ward, Niall Comerford.

Replacements: Andrew Smith, Gavin Mullin, Hugo Lennox, Chay Mullins, Jack Kelly.

SOUTH AFRICA: Shilton van Wyk, Selvyn Davids (captain), Tristan Leyds, Quewin Nortje, Zain Davids, Ryan Oosthuizen (yellow card), Christie Grobbelaar.

Replacements: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Rosko Specman, Shaun Williams, Tiaan Pretorius, Impi Visser.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [Italy].