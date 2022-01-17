6ft 6ins wing Tamilore Awonusi included in Ireland 7s squad for Malaga

Awonusi has been playing for the Trinity Western University Spartans in recent times.

IRELAND HAVE INCLUDED 6ft 6ins wing Tamilore Awonusi in their squad for this weekend’s World Rugby 7s Series leg in Malaga, Spain.

Awonusi is one of three uncapped players in Anthony Eddy’s squad, along with Bristol Bears wing/fullback Chay Mullins – who played for the Ireland U20s last year – and Tom Roche – the brother of Irish Olympian Mark, who is also part of the group for Malaga.

Awonusi is a former student of Kilkenny College but has been studying and playing rugby in the US and Canada in recent years. He joined the Ireland 7s programme via the IRFU’s IQ Rugby branch.

The 21-year-old Dublin native impressed for Ireland at last month’s Dubai 7s Invitational, helping them to victory, and is understood to have signed a 7s contract with the IRFU.

Awonusi will now be keen to impress on the Series in a squad that is captained by Bryan Mollen.

Munster’s Conor Phillips is part of Eddy’s group, as are Leinster’s Andrew Smith and Niall Comerford.

With the prolific Jordan Conroy currently taking part in TV show ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Terry Kennedy will be as important as ever for Ireland. Kennedy is the top try-scorer on the 2022 World Series so far with 16 tries.

Meanwhile, head coach Aiden McNulty has named a settled-looking Ireland Women’s 7s squad for the trip to Malaga, which will be followed by another tournament in Seville.

Lucy Mulhall captains Ireland, while Erin King – who made her Series debut in Dubai last time out – is also included.

All games from Malaga will be shown live on the official World Rugby Sevens Series website.

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad:

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)(Captain)

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).

Ireland Women’s 7s Squad:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC/Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch RFC/Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC)(Captain)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).