Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 17 January 2022
Advertisement

6ft 6ins wing Tamilore Awonusi included in Ireland 7s squad for Malaga

The former Kilkenny College student has been playing in the US and Canada.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 17 Jan 2022, 4:56 PM
32 minutes ago 1,454 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5657222
Awonusi has been playing for the Trinity Western University Spartans in recent times.
Image: Trinity Western University Spartans
Awonusi has been playing for the Trinity Western University Spartans in recent times.
Awonusi has been playing for the Trinity Western University Spartans in recent times.
Image: Trinity Western University Spartans

IRELAND HAVE INCLUDED 6ft 6ins wing Tamilore Awonusi in their squad for this weekend’s World Rugby 7s Series leg in Malaga, Spain.

Awonusi is one of three uncapped players in Anthony Eddy’s squad, along with Bristol Bears wing/fullback Chay Mullins – who played for the Ireland U20s last year – and Tom Roche – the brother of Irish Olympian Mark, who is also part of the group for Malaga.

Awonusi is a former student of Kilkenny College but has been studying and playing rugby in the US and Canada in recent years. He joined the Ireland 7s programme via the IRFU’s IQ Rugby branch.

The 21-year-old Dublin native impressed for Ireland at last month’s Dubai 7s Invitational, helping them to victory, and is understood to have signed a 7s contract with the IRFU.

Awonusi will now be keen to impress on the Series in a squad that is captained by Bryan Mollen.

Source: Tamilore/YouTube

Munster’s Conor Phillips is part of Eddy’s group, as are Leinster’s Andrew Smith and Niall Comerford.

With the prolific Jordan Conroy currently taking part in TV show ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Terry Kennedy will be as important as ever for Ireland. Kennedy is the top try-scorer on the 2022 World Series so far with 16 tries.

Meanwhile, head coach Aiden McNulty has named a settled-looking Ireland Women’s 7s squad for the trip to Malaga, which will be followed by another tournament in Seville.

Lucy Mulhall captains Ireland, while Erin King – who made her Series debut in Dubai last time out – is also included. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

All games from Malaga will be shown live on the official World Rugby Sevens Series website.

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad:

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)
Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)
Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)
Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)(Captain)
Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)
Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)
Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)
Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).

Ireland Women’s 7s Squad:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)
Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)
Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)
Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC/Railway Union RFC)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)
Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch RFC/Old Belvedere RFC)
Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)
Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)
Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)
Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC)(Captain)
Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie