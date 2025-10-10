More Stories
Ireland A took on England A earlier this year. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ireland A confirmed for November clash with Spain in Leganés

Cullie Tucker has been appointed as head coach for the fixture, to be played on 8 November.
11.12am, 10 Oct 2025
3

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that an Ireland A squad will travel to play Spain in Leganés, Madrid, next month.

Connacht scrum and contact coach Cullie Tucker has been appointed as head coach for the game, which will be played at 4pm Irish time on Saturday, 8 November at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, with streaming details to be confirmed.

Tucker was part of Paul O’Connell’s coaching team for Ireland’s summer tour of Georgia and Portugal this year.

Mossy Lawler has been confirmed as backs/attack coach, with Jimmy Duffy forwards coach and Sean O’Brien on board as defence coach.

This is the second Ireland A fixture of 2025, following an injury-hit 28-12 loss to England A in February.

The Ireland A squad will be announced in the coming weeks.

