Andy Farrell supportive of Ireland A team returning to action

The Ireland Wolfhounds haven’t played since 2015.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 6:00 AM
Iain Henderson playing for the Ireland Wolfhounds in 2015.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell said he would support a move to bring international A games back onto the calendar.

The Ireland A team – also known as the Wolfhounds – hasn’t played since 2015 but the IRFU has been exploring the possibility of relaunching the side next year.

It remains to be seen exactly what form a new set of fixtures would take but the English, Welsh, Scottish and Italian unions are all understood to be interested in fielding their own A teams.

Farrell and Ireland had to cancel a scheduled trip to Las Vegas to play the US this autumn due to Covid restrictions. That fixture would have allowed the Ireland boss to look at his wider squad and give game time to less experienced players.

The Ireland boss revealed yesterday that the IRFU had tried to organise a game against Georgia instead but that also fell through.

In short, Farrell would love more international games so he fully supports the moves to bring back an Ireland A team.

“It would be great, yes,” said Farrell.

“So much work is going on in the background and hopefully we can get something done soon.

“I can’t tell you anything specific because nothing’s been sorted but we have spoken openly about the lack of time that we’ve had together because of Covid etc., with the tours that have been cancelled.

“So we’re always seeking a way and trying to get extra games. 

“We were unlucky this time around as well with the American game being called off and we tried to get Georgia after that but there was some complications in travel, we couldn’t get that. We’re always trying to find a way of finding more time to be together.

“I don’t think they’re just A games. I look at them as games where we’ll see whether people can perform under pressure, whether they can step up.

“I like the fact people can come together from the provinces and see how quickly they can gel because that’s the most important part of being an international player. So the more the better in that regard.”

Bernard Jackman, Gavan Casey, and Murray Kinsella reflect on Ireland’s stunning win over the All Blacks, hail Ciara Griffin’s Ireland career, and chat about Rassie:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

