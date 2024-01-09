Ireland's cricketers targeting first-ever Test win as Afghanistan series confirmed

IRELAND’S CRICKETERS HAVE their sights set on a first-ever Test win when they take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi next month.

Cricket Ireland today confirmed details of a three-format, seven-match series to take place in February and March as preparations continue for the T20 World Cup this summer.

Advertisement

Heinrich Malan’s side will return to Test action for a five-day match in Abu Dhabi from 28 February to 3 March, hoping to reverse fortunes having suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the only previous Test between the countries in 2019.

That match will be followed by three one-day internationals in Sharjah on 7, 9 and 12 March before three T20 internationals at the same venue on 15, 17 and 18 March.

Ireland have played seven Test matches without victory since gaining full member status in 2017, most recently losing to England in a four-day test last June.

Afghanistan and Ireland are ranked 11th and 12th respectively of cricket’s 12 men’s Test nations, but Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland’s high performance director, believes a first victory is within reach.

“Last time we played a Test against Afghanistan there were five Test debutants in the playing XI,” Holdsworth said.

“This time we will likely go into the Test with players who have experienced Test cricket and have started to understand what the format entails – its rhythms, the way it ebbs and flows, but – most importantly – the lesson it teaches in patience and consistency.

“It won’t be easy, Afghanistan is a good side, but under Heinrich we are starting to develop a three-format mindset and can go into the game with the belief that our first Test win is achievable.”

Afghanistan v Ireland series