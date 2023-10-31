Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Nikola Krstic/INPHO Albania’s Megi Doci with Denise O’Sullivan of Ireland.
WNT
Ireland's clash with Albania suspended at half time due to adverse weather conditions
It was 0-0 at the break in Shkodër.
4.3k
3
Updated 16 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s Uefa Women’s Nations League clash against Albania has been suspended for at least one hour due to adverse weather conditions.

Referee Araksya Saribekya made the decision at half time, with the scoreline 0-0 at Loro Boriçi Stadium, Shkodër.

Reporting from the stadium, RTÉ’s Dave Kelly said there will be no play for at least another hour, and should conditions still not improve, the second half will resume tomorrow.

Kelly has since told the RTÉ SixOne news that the game may restart at 8pm Irish time. More definite news should arrive in the next 20 minutes or so.

“The referee has decided that the game will continue,” the FAI wrote on Twitter. “Should conditions worsen, the referee will inform both teams as to what the next course of action will be.”

A thunderstorm during the opening period quickly resulted in an unplayable pitch, with visible puddles forming amidst the torrential rain and the ball sticking to the surface.

Rain was expected during the game amid temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celcius.

Ireland were targeting their fourth win from four in Group B1 of the Uefa Women’s Nations League, having defeated Albania 5-1 at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

A win tonight, coupled with a draw between Northern Ireland and Hungary in Belfast, would have secured promotion to League B for Eileen Gleeson’s side.

More to follow. 

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     