Ireland's clash with Albania suspended at half time due to adverse weather conditions

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s Uefa Women’s Nations League clash against Albania has been suspended for at least one hour due to adverse weather conditions.
Referee Araksya Saribekya made the decision at half time, with the scoreline 0-0 at Loro Boriçi Stadium, Shkodër.
Reporting from the stadium, RTÉ’s Dave Kelly said there will be no play for at least another hour, and should conditions still not improve, the second half will resume tomorrow.
Kelly has since told the RTÉ SixOne news that the game may restart at 8pm Irish time. More definite news should arrive in the next 20 minutes or so.
“The referee has decided that the game will continue,” the FAI wrote on Twitter. “Should conditions worsen, the referee will inform both teams as to what the next course of action will be.”
A thunderstorm during the opening period quickly resulted in an unplayable pitch, with visible puddles forming amidst the torrential rain and the ball sticking to the surface.
Rain was expected during the game amid temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celcius.
Ireland were targeting their fourth win from four in Group B1 of the Uefa Women’s Nations League, having defeated Albania 5-1 at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.
A win tonight, coupled with a draw between Northern Ireland and Hungary in Belfast, would have secured promotion to League B for Eileen Gleeson’s side.
