Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Analysis: What Ireland can learn from their near misses in the first Test

Ireland came up agonisingly short on more than one occasion in Auckland last Saturday.

Murray Kinsella
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,023 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5810360

Tries1

This analysis by Murray Kinsella is available in full exclusively to The42 Members.

To enjoy the full analysis, join The42 Membership now at members.the42.ie or from the Membership tab in your iOS app.

THAT FINAL HURDLE can often be the hardest to negotiate. Sometimes in rugby, it even feels as if you’re starting the race all over again.

It’s one of the great intrigues of the game how teams can find it so difficult to cross the tryline from literally inches out. This is one of the major conundrums for players and coaches alike. So it’s fascinating to watch how teams look to convert close-range possession into tries.

Last weekend, Ireland gave us an early example of one of their apparent policies, although this is far from unique to them. Like so many other teams, Ireland often opt against taking ‘risks’ with their passing or kicking game close to the opposition tryline unless they have a penalty advantage.

For the opening try against the All Blacks, Ireland probed and probed with their very successful narrow ball-carrying tactics until the pen advantage arrived and then they struck with a clinical four-pass sequence.

Jamison Gibson-Park passes to Johnny Sexton, who plays out the back of Robbie Henshaw to Garry Ringrose…

Tries2

… and Ringrose fixes Rieko Ioane in the same moment as he is popping the ball back inside to Hugo Keenan, who gets outside Leicester Fainga’anuku – who has to swim out beyond Henshaw – for a lovely 10-metre offload to Keith Earls.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Tries3

Earls’ finish is sharp as he steps back inside Jordie Barrett to power over and reward a brilliant passage of concentrated precision, power, and skill.

Early in the second half, we saw something similar from Ireland in that they played relatively narrow phases close to the Kiwis’ tryline until the penalty advantage arrived, whereupon they broadened their ambition…

Don’t miss out on the rest of this exclusive analysis – join The42 Membership now at members.the42.ie or from the Membership tab in your iOS app.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie