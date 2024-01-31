Advertisement
New Zealand were 28-24 winners against Ireland in last year's Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Billy Stickland/INPHO
Confirmed: Ireland set for November showdown against the All Blacks

The sides will meet on Saturday 9 November in a repeat of last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final.
8 minutes ago

ANDY FARRELL’S IRELAND will take on New Zealand this November as part of their Autumn Series schedule.

The much-anticipated Test was confirmed by the All Blacks on Wednesday evening as they announced their 2024 fixture list.

New Zealand’s autumn tour of the northern hemisphere will begin against England on 2 November in Twickenham before they face off against Ireland a week later.

From there, Scott Robertson’s side will take on France on 16 November before closing out the tour against Italy on 23 November.

More to follow…

