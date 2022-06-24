Picking the Ireland teams for the midweek Māori game and first Test

James Lowe will be keen to impress back in New Zealand.

THE THREE-TEST series promises to be blockbuster stuff, but there’s no doubt that two extra midweek games make Ireland’s tour of New Zealand even more interesting.

The arduous but exciting schedule kicks off next Wednesday as Ireland take on the Māori All Blacks in Waikato three days before the first Test. A second midweek game against the Māori side will follow on Tuesday 12 July in Wellington ahead of the third Test.

With 15 months left until the World Cup, Ireland boss Andy Farrell gets the chance to learn more about his squad’s depth, having brought a 40-man group to New Zealand.

And so, with only a few days remaining until Ireland get going on the pitch, today’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly podcast saw Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella discussing Farrell’s possible selections for the opening two games.

Here are the teams Murray picked for both fixtures:

Ireland v Māori All Blacks

15. Mike Lowry

14. Keith Earls (captain)

13. James Hume

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Jordan Larmour

10. Harry Byrne

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Nick Timoney

8. Gavin Coombes

Ireland v New Zealand

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

You can listen to today’s full episode of The42 Rugby Weekly with Gavan and Murray below or on your favourite podcast app:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud