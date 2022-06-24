Membership : Access or Sign Up
Picking the Ireland teams for the midweek Māori game and first Test

Andy Farrell has some big calls to confirm next week in New Zealand.

By The42 Team Friday 24 Jun 2022, 9:55 PM
32 minutes ago 1,474 Views 2 Comments
James Lowe will be keen to impress back in New Zealand.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
James Lowe will be keen to impress back in New Zealand.
James Lowe will be keen to impress back in New Zealand.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE THREE-TEST series promises to be blockbuster stuff, but there’s no doubt that two extra midweek games make Ireland’s tour of New Zealand even more interesting.

The arduous but exciting schedule kicks off next Wednesday as Ireland take on the Māori All Blacks in Waikato three days before the first Test. A second midweek game against the Māori side will follow on Tuesday 12 July in Wellington ahead of the third Test.

With 15 months left until the World Cup, Ireland boss Andy Farrell gets the chance to learn more about his squad’s depth, having brought a 40-man group to New Zealand.

And so, with only a few days remaining until Ireland get going on the pitch, today’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly podcast saw Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella discussing Farrell’s possible selections for the opening two games. 

Here are the teams Murray picked for both fixtures: 

 Ireland v Māori All Blacks

  • 15. Mike Lowry
  • 14. Keith Earls (captain)
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Ciarán Frawley
  • 11. Jordan Larmour
  • 10. Harry Byrne 
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Dave Heffernan
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Joe McCarthy
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Cian Prendergast
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Ireland v New Zealand

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Mack Hansen
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Iain Henderson
  • 5. James Ryan 
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris 

You can listen to today’s full episode of The42 Rugby Weekly with Gavan and Murray below or on your favourite podcast app:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

