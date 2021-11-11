Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 11 November 2021
Farrell set to name settled Ireland team for All Blacks clash

The Ireland boss is keen to build on last weekend’s big win over Japan.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 8:32 AM
31 minutes ago 1,004 Views 0 Comments
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is set to stick with a very settled team for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash with New Zealand in Dublin.

Farrell will be keen to build on the momentum generated by last weekend’s resounding 60-5 win over Japan, a game in which his side played some excellent attacking rugby.

While this weekend’s fixture at the Aviva Stadium will be a very different contest, Farrell looks likely to reward the strong performances last time out.

He will have weighed up a small number of changes to his team, with the experienced Conor Murray vying with Jamison Gibson-Park for the number nine shirt. The latter was impressive at scrum-half last weekend and will hope to hold onto the starting spot.

Iain Henderson impressed off the bench in the second row to put his hand up for Ireland but James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne were good as the starting lock pair last, meaning Farrell has had to weigh up whether to use Ulster captain Henderson’s dynamism off the bench again or hand him a start at Ryan’s expense.

Keith Earls has also been pushing for a starting spot on the right wing, although Andrew Conway was excellent in the number 14 shirt against Japan, scoring three tries and competing superbly in the air for Ireland.

Robbie Henshaw has returned to Ireland training this week but he has yet to play at all this season for Leinster or Ireland so is very short of match fitness.

Farrell is due to officially name his matchday 23 this afternoon.

Possible Ireland XV (v New Zealand):

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan/Iain Henderson
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan. 

