Ireland laugh off suggestion of spying on All Blacks training

IRELAND HAVE LAUGHED off a bizarre suggestion that they were spying on All Blacks training ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup quarter-final in Paris.

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt was questioned by a TV journalist from New Zealand at today’s press conference at Stade de France as to whether they had a team photographer at the training session in Paris yesterday.

The strange suggestion comes on account of a photographer from Inpho Sports Photography who works closely with Ireland during tournaments attending the short media vision access portion of New Zealand training, as is completely normal.

However, Ireland had to deal with the question that intimated that they had been spying on the All Blacks.

“I’m sorry, I wasn’t a part of that,” said Catt, who laughed but also seemed to be confused by the question.

Ireland’s media officer stepped in to say, “I don’t know. The agency could have been there working.”

The World Cup official in charge of the press conference then clarified that photographers are entitled to be at the media vision access parts of training.

“The rules say yes, as long as they’re standing with the rest of the photographers, they can,” said the official.

That was the end of that.

Returning to the rugby matters at hand, Catt was full of praise for this New Zealand team ahead of tomorrow’s huge clash in Paris.

Ireland are marginal favourites but Catt warned of the threat the Kiwis will pose.

“What we’ve seen, I think, is the good All Blacks of old, really, the New Zealand of old,” said Catt.

“They are exceptionally dangerous ball-in-hand. I think Joe [Schmidt] has definitely brought a physicality at the breakdown and in their ball-carrying. That was something Joe was massively passionate about with Ireland as well, especially in the wide breakdowns.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Ireland had their captain's run this morning in Paris. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“Rieko Ioane and these guys are big guys and they put a lot of pressure in those areas. It’s making sure that we match them physically while being technically good in the same breath.

“But across the board, they’ve got a hell of a lot of experience, even coming off the bench, Sam Whitelock, these guys that have got hundreds of caps.

“They’re a very experienced side and they know exactly what they need to do to win these big occasions.

“It’s going to be a great Test match and we’re looking forward to it obviously.”

With expectations that it will be a close tussle at Stade de France, Catt was asked about the possibility of a goal-kicking competition after 20 minutes of extra time split into two halves, then a further 10 minutes of sudden death rugby.

“We have spoken about it, the players know who they are,” said Catt, who couldn’t resist a joke.

“Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Beirne, so they’ve definitely put in an extra couple of rounds with their kicking because they kick every day anyway.

“No, it’s one of those that players are aware of it. Like you say, it’s a long way to get to that situation. You’d like to think that with the golden point now compared to what it was in the past, in those 10 minutes that one side would take their opportunity and take points.

“So the players who are on the pitch know who they are and fingers crossed we put them through the middle.”