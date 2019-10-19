This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Out of 10: How we rated Ireland as they slump to heavy quarter-final defeat

A horror show in Tokyo.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 1:18 PM
1 hour ago 14,331 Views 67 Comments
https://the42.ie/4857384

WHERE DO WE even start? It was a familiar story for Ireland in Tokyo today as Joe Schmidt’s side were again dumped out of a World Cup at the quarter-final stage, slumping to a heavy 46-14 defeat to the All Blacks.

Our match report is here, while below we take a look at the individual performances from those in green. 

Rob Kearney

2Our Rating

Looked way off the pace as the speed and precision of the All Blacks exposed the 33-year-old.

6

Keith Earls

2Our Rating

Mistakes are punished and Earls is all too aware. Not the only one, but a horror showing defensively. 

6

Garry Ringrose

3Our Rating

Nasty head-clash wth Henshaw required treatment but Ireland were unable to stop the bleeding. 

6

Robbie Henshaw

2Our Rating

Rusty and lacking match fitness. Scored the try to ensure Ireland were spared the indignity of being nilled. 

6

Jacob Stockdale

2Our Rating

Fortunate not to be sin-binned inside the opening exchanges, but it was to only get worse for the Ulster winger. Exposed defensively yet again. 

6

Johnny Sexton

2Our Rating

Ireland needed the World Player of the Year to step up. Criminally missed touch twice and lost possession in contact for Barrett to race clear for New Zealand's third.

6

Conor Murray

2Our Rating

A shadow of the player he was two seasons ago. Feels a long time ago now.

6

Cian Healy

3Our Rating

Replaced before the 50th minute by Kilcoyne.

6

Rory Best

3Our Rating

A sorry end to a wonderful career.

6

Tadhg Furlong

3Our Rating

Ireland's set-piece was actually relatively solid. Plucking at straws here.

6

Iain Henderson

2Our Rating

Hauled off early in the second half for Beirne.

6

James Ryan

3Our Rating

Powerless to do anything in the face of the All Blacks' relentless brilliance.

6

Peter O'Mahony

3Our Rating

A lineout steal and turnover penalty were the highlights but that's scraping the barrel. Indiscipline on the stroke of half-time compounded a miserable first 40 for Ireland.

6

Josh van der Flier

3Our Rating

Worked tirelessly until the very death but simply unable to make any sort of impact. 

6

CJ Stander

4Our Rating

See above. Ireland's leading tackler with 16 and earned a late penalty try but not even a consolation. 

6

Replacements: 

Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne and Rhys Ruddock all introduced in the second half but nothing to report. Luke McGrath came on for the final seven minutes.

Joey Carbery

3Our Rating

Played the final 18 minutes but why didn't Schmidt bring Carbery on for Sexton earlier? 

6

Jordan Larmour

5Our Rating

Made an important contribution when temporarily on for Ringrose before replacing Kearney at fullback. The changing of the guard.

6

The42 Team

