Out of 10: How we rated Ireland as they slump to heavy quarter-final defeat

WHERE DO WE even start? It was a familiar story for Ireland in Tokyo today as Joe Schmidt’s side were again dumped out of a World Cup at the quarter-final stage, slumping to a heavy 46-14 defeat to the All Blacks.

Our match report is here, while below we take a look at the individual performances from those in green.

Rob Kearney 2Our Rating Looked way off the pace as the speed and precision of the All Blacks exposed the 33-year-old. 6 Your

Keith Earls 2Our Rating Mistakes are punished and Earls is all too aware. Not the only one, but a horror showing defensively. 6 Your

Garry Ringrose 3Our Rating Nasty head-clash wth Henshaw required treatment but Ireland were unable to stop the bleeding. 6 Your

Robbie Henshaw 2Our Rating Rusty and lacking match fitness. Scored the try to ensure Ireland were spared the indignity of being nilled. 6 Your

Jacob Stockdale 2Our Rating Fortunate not to be sin-binned inside the opening exchanges, but it was to only get worse for the Ulster winger. Exposed defensively yet again. 6 Your

Johnny Sexton 2Our Rating Ireland needed the World Player of the Year to step up. Criminally missed touch twice and lost possession in contact for Barrett to race clear for New Zealand's third. 6 Your

Conor Murray 2Our Rating A shadow of the player he was two seasons ago. Feels a long time ago now. 6 Your

Cian Healy 3Our Rating Replaced before the 50th minute by Kilcoyne. 6 Your

Rory Best 3Our Rating A sorry end to a wonderful career. 6 Your

Tadhg Furlong 3Our Rating Ireland's set-piece was actually relatively solid. Plucking at straws here. 6 Your

Iain Henderson 2Our Rating Hauled off early in the second half for Beirne. 6 Your

James Ryan 3Our Rating Powerless to do anything in the face of the All Blacks' relentless brilliance. 6 Your

Peter O'Mahony 3Our Rating A lineout steal and turnover penalty were the highlights but that's scraping the barrel. Indiscipline on the stroke of half-time compounded a miserable first 40 for Ireland. 6 Your

Josh van der Flier 3Our Rating Worked tirelessly until the very death but simply unable to make any sort of impact. 6 Your

CJ Stander 4Our Rating See above. Ireland's leading tackler with 16 and earned a late penalty try but not even a consolation. 6 Your

Replacements:

Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne and Rhys Ruddock all introduced in the second half but nothing to report. Luke McGrath came on for the final seven minutes.

Joey Carbery 3Our Rating Played the final 18 minutes but why didn't Schmidt bring Carbery on for Sexton earlier? 6 Your

Jordan Larmour 5Our Rating Made an important contribution when temporarily on for Ringrose before replacing Kearney at fullback. The changing of the guard. 6 Your

