Out of 10: How we rated Ireland as they slump to heavy quarter-final defeat

WHERE DO WE even start? It was a familiar story for Ireland in Tokyo today as Joe Schmidt’s side were again dumped out of a World Cup at the quarter-final stage, slumping to a heavy 46-14 defeat to the All Blacks.
Our match report is here, while below we take a look at the individual performances from those in green.
Rob Kearney
Looked way off the pace as the speed and precision of the All Blacks exposed the 33-year-old.
Keith Earls
Mistakes are punished and Earls is all too aware. Not the only one, but a horror showing defensively.
Garry Ringrose
Nasty head-clash wth Henshaw required treatment but Ireland were unable to stop the bleeding.
Robbie Henshaw
Rusty and lacking match fitness. Scored the try to ensure Ireland were spared the indignity of being nilled.
Jacob Stockdale
Fortunate not to be sin-binned inside the opening exchanges, but it was to only get worse for the Ulster winger. Exposed defensively yet again.
Johnny Sexton
Ireland needed the World Player of the Year to step up. Criminally missed touch twice and lost possession in contact for Barrett to race clear for New Zealand's third.
Conor Murray
A shadow of the player he was two seasons ago. Feels a long time ago now.
Cian Healy
Replaced before the 50th minute by Kilcoyne.
Rory Best
A sorry end to a wonderful career.
Tadhg Furlong
Ireland's set-piece was actually relatively solid. Plucking at straws here.
Iain Henderson
Hauled off early in the second half for Beirne.
James Ryan
Powerless to do anything in the face of the All Blacks' relentless brilliance.
Peter O'Mahony
A lineout steal and turnover penalty were the highlights but that's scraping the barrel. Indiscipline on the stroke of half-time compounded a miserable first 40 for Ireland.
Josh van der Flier
Worked tirelessly until the very death but simply unable to make any sort of impact.
CJ Stander
See above. Ireland's leading tackler with 16 and earned a late penalty try but not even a consolation.
Replacements:
Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne and Rhys Ruddock all introduced in the second half but nothing to report. Luke McGrath came on for the final seven minutes.
Joey Carbery
Played the final 18 minutes but why didn't Schmidt bring Carbery on for Sexton earlier?
Jordan Larmour
Made an important contribution when temporarily on for Ringrose before replacing Kearney at fullback. The changing of the guard.
