'Some people handled that brilliantly, some people didn’t' - Farrell

HAVING PICKED AN experienced Ireland team to start Ireland’s World Cup campaign tomorrow against Romania, Andy Farrell seemed determined to hammer home a message to the fresher faces in his squad.

18 of his 33-man group have never played at the World Cup before. 10 of them are set to make their debut in this tournament against the Romanians in Bordeaux.

Perhaps the lack of World Cup experience in such a hefty chunk of the Ireland squad could be seen as an advantage. Those players don’t have scars from previous campaigns. For many of them, all they really know is winning in the green jersey.

And yet, Farrell was keen to highlight that the World Cup comes with unique pressures. He spoke about the need to get down to business and not get sidetracked by “the carnival atmosphere” that’s involved.

Intriguingly, Farrell also indicated that he hadn’t been happy with how some players handled the recent trip to Biarritz for Ireland’s final warm-up game against Samoa.

“It’s an advantage because of the youthfulness and the quality of those players is top drawer,” said Farrell when asked about those 18 World Cup debutants.

“But they also need to understand what it is that they’re coming into.

“I said to you in the Samoa week going to Biarritz, the reason we went there is that there’s a lot of distraction that goes on, certainly when you’re in a hotel that’s on the beach.

“Some people handled that brilliantly, some people didn’t. Learning from those experiences is pretty important because you don’t get second chances after this in World Cups.

“You have to wait four more years… if you’re lucky enough. Understanding what it’s all about and getting down to business is where we’re at at this stage.”

Farrell doesn’t tend to offer this kind of critique of his players in a public setting, so clearly that trip to Biarritz hasn’t sat well with him.

Ireland open their campaign against genuine minnows in Romania but clearly Farrell wants a professional, focused, and ruthless performance in the scorching sun at Stade de Bordeaux tomorrow.

Ireland weren’t at their best in their three warm-up games but they extended their winning streak to 13 games by beating Italy, England, and Samoa. Now Farrell wants a complete performance.

“I sure hope so,” said Farrell. “It’s certainly not a concern because obviously, three warm-up games with different personnel and everyone is at different stages in the pre-season.

“It’s all galvanised to one point and this is it: the start of the competition. So the performance should be one that’s a hell of a lot slicker, let’s put it that way.”

Farrell underlined that he wants his Ireland players to treat this game “with the respect it needs,” ignoring their massive favouritism to focus on delivering a performance that befits their status as number one in the world.

“For anyone that’s watched them, it’s pretty clear and obvious that they’re a determined group,” said Farrell of Romania.

“I think by their own recollection they would say that their point of difference is their power, their aggression, their set-piece.

“They love mauling, they love the scrummaging part of the game. They’re very direct in the forwards and pretty nippy and dangerous within the backs as well.

“We’ve scouted them well, but at the same time more of the concentration this week has been on ourselves.”

Farrell also stated that wing Mack Hansen has not picked up an injury and his absence this weekend was a selection decision.

Sitting alongside Farrell, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton had a similarly demanding attitude about the clash with Romania, even when it comes to his own performance.

“Hopefully, I can go out and play well and have a good performance,” said Sexton of his return to action for the first time since March.

“I expect that of myself. There are no excuses in that regard.”

Sexton was banned for the warm-up games but he was sidelined by a groin injury before that, meaning he missed the final months of his last season with Leinster. He said he has put that injury behind him, even when it comes to place-kicking, which can obviously test the groin.

“I haven’t changed much,” said Sexton. “The early stages, I had to be very careful just on the basis of the surgeon’s advice, just making sure I built into it, but over the last month or so I’ve been able to practise a good bit, and try and keep doing a little and often, really.

“Trying to do a bit every day – we’ve a day off today so just try and get down and do 20 minutes, just a little bit.

“So yeah, very happy with where I’m at going into a game. It’s a little bit different but hopefully I can lean back on previous experiences.”

Does he still have the same goal-kicking range he had before the injury?

“The lads are still slagging me about the one that came off the crossbar in New Zealand,” said Sexton with a smile,

“So, no, look, I don’t think I’ve lost any range. But again, we’ll find out on the big days.”