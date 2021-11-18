Membership : Access or Sign Up
Murray and Carbery set to start together in Ireland's clash with Argentina

There may also be changes in the Irish midfield and back three.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 6:31 PM
Murray in action against the All Blacks.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Murray in action against the All Blacks.
Murray in action against the All Blacks.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is set to bring Conor Murray into his starting XV to face Argentina in Dublin after an injury to Jamison Gibson-Park.

Gibson-Park started at scrum-half in Ireland’s wins over Japan and New Zealand over the past fortnight but was ruled out of this weekend’s fixture due to a thigh issue.

Farrell also has 22-year-old Craig Casey in his squad, while Leinster’s Luke McGrath was called up to replace Gibson-Park, but Murray is expected to start after replacement appearances against Japan and New Zealand.

Murray is set to partner Munster team-mate Joey Carbery in the halfbacks, with the latter coming in for the injured captain Johnny Sexton at out-half.

James Ryan will captain the team from the second row in Sexton’s absence and Farrell could select an unchanged forward pack as he looks for Ireland to continue their momentum against what will be a combative Argentina team. 

The likes of Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, and Peter O’Mahony have been pressing for a start but Farrell may opt to stick with a settled pack. 

There may be a change in Ireland’s back three, with Ulster man Robert Baloucoune potentially rotating in for Andrew Conway, who impressed in the wins over Japan and New Zealand. Keith Earls is also vying for a start after two sub cameos – albeit in midfield – over the past fortnight.

24-year-old Baloucoune only made his Ireland debut last July, scoring a superb try against the US at the Aviva Stadium.

There is also the prospect of a change in Ireland’s midfield, with Robbie Henshaw now fit again.

The Leinster man was rehabbing a foot injury earlier in this autumn series but returned to training last week ahead of the All Blacks clash and could come in for Bundee Aki, although Stuart McCloskey is another option at inside centre.

Farrell is due to officially name his matchday 23 tomorrow afternoon.

Possible Ireland XV (v Argentina):

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Robert Baloucoune
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Robbie Henshaw
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Joey Carbery
  • 9. Conor Murray
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Iain Henderson
  • 5. James Ryan (captain)
  • 6. Caelan Doris
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Jack Conan.

