Baloucoune starts and Henshaw returns as Ireland make four changes

Baloucoune scored on debut against the US in July.

ROBERT BALOUCOUNE WILL win his second Ireland cap on the right wing in Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series clash with Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ].

The Ulster flyer made his Test debut against the USA in July, scoring a superb try, and will now get his first opportunity against top-tier opposition.

Baloucoune comes in on the wing in place of Andrew Conway in what is one of four changes to Andy Farrell’s starting XV.

Robbie Henshaw has returned from a foot injury to take over at inside centre from Bundee Aki, while Conor Murray and Joey Carbery replace the injured Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton as the halfback pairing.

James Ryan captains Ireland from the heart of an unchanged forward pack in an indication that Farrell is keen to maintain the momentum built up with wins over Japan and New Zealand, while also showing respect to Argentina.

Los Pumas have had a tough year but possess a combative pack and some exciting backs.

Farrell sticks with the front row of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong, while Ryan continues in the second row alongside Iain Henderson.

The back row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, and Jack Conan starts its third consecutive game, while Garry Ringrose continues at 13 with James Lowe on the left wing and Hugo Keenan at fullback again.

The Ireland bench includes 22-year-old halfbacks Craig Casey and Harry Byrne, the latter having made his Test debut off the bench against the US back in July.

23-year-old hooker Dan Sheehan returns to the matchday squad after making his debut against Japan two weekends ago, while Ulster’s 23-year-old tighthead Tom O’Toole also comes in looking to win his second cap as a replacement.

Ireland (v Argentina):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Cian Healy

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Craig Casey

22. Harry Byrne

23. Keith Earls

Referee: Matthew Carley [RFU].