Ireland’s attack has tools to crack Springboks' defence

SOME OF THE discourse around South Africa’s decision to opt for seven forwards on their bench would almost lead one to believe that tonight’s World Cup clash with Ireland is actually a contest that pits good versus evil.

The 7/1 split isn’t the most popular move but it’s certainly a highly interesting one, and was the dominant rugby topic in France this week before Antoine Dupont’s face became front page news.

It will be fascinating to see how it plays out for the defending champions, who are doubling down on their fearsome power game, but equally intriguing will be how Ireland attempt to play to their own strengths.

Ireland are strong across the board but their brilliant attacking system is what sets them apart, and what they hope will dismantle the Springboks in Paris tonight.

Ireland have come a long way from the early days of Andy Farrell’s reign. As the team struggling for form under their new head coach, it was that blunt-looking attacking system which took most of the flak. The man responsible was attack coach Mike Catt, who joined Farrell’s set-up from Italy after the 2019 World Cup. At the time, Catt admitted the criticism was justified. Both Farrell and Catt trusted their plan would come together, and now Ireland’s attack is widely lauded as the best in the world, alongside France.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland training at the Stade de France yesterday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Tonight that attack comes up against arguably the most challenging defensive system to crack.

The Springboks pride themselves on their defence, with Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus implementing a system based on ferocious, aggressive linespeed.

It will be an interesting experience for Catt, who remains an oddly low-profile member of the Ireland coaching team, despite being a World Cup winner. His journey to this point of his career has been full of interesting twists and turns.

Catt grew up in apartheid South Africa, living what he has described as a “happy, sheltered life” in Port Elizabeth. It was only when Catt moved to England in his early 20s that the horrors of apartheid registered.

He secured a trial with Bath and quickly found himself pushing for a place in a team who were the dominant force in English rugby. International honours soon followed, with Catt qualifying for England as his mother was English.

As a fast, versatile back, Catt went on to win 75 Test caps and play a central role in England’s 2003 World Cup win.

In 2008, he was appointed attack coach at Bath, before joining the England coaching team in 2012. When Stuart Lancaster’s side crashed out of the 2015 World Cup, he headed to Italy before linking up again with Farrell, another one of Lancaster’s assistant coaches at England, when the Wigan native took on the Ireland job in 2019.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland attack coach Mike Catt. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell endured a difficult start to his tenure, with calls for his head, before things began to fall into place. Together with Catt, the two have transformed Ireland’s attack.

In his 2007 autobiography, Catt wrote “the difference between a good player and a world class player is how many mistakes he makes.” It’s an interesting view considering how much freedom the players are given within Ireland’s attacking system.

Of course, there are layers of detail and structures in place but the players are also trusted to back themselves and be decision makers on the pitch. Backs are giving roaming roles and forwards and encouraged and expected to play their part in attacking moves. They can be devastating in open play and their strike moves have been clinical.

Their confidence in backing their decision making means players are now more comfortable in adapting to testing circumstances on the pitch. When something doesn’t work or goes wrong, they reset and remain calm.

That freedom comes with an element of risk. A crucial part of tonight’s game will be how Ireland mentally deal with the pressure South Africa apply through their linespeed. That pressure can force teams to make errors or poor decisions, but Ireland need to trust their systems and back their style of play. Everything about their approach this week suggests they will do just that.

The World Cup warm-up games were a mixed bag but against Romania and Tonga, Ireland’s attack has started to click back into gear. Some of their attacking play against Tonga, in particular, was excellent.

The return of Johnny Sexton has been key but he’s been surrounded by players in excellent form. Mack Hansen has enjoyed a strong start to the World Cup, scoring a try of the tournament contender last weekend, while Bundee Aki is a growing threat in attack, whether it be popping up in the wide channels or using his power and pace to break the defensive line. Jamison Gibson-Park sets the tempo superbly, fullback Hugo Keenan has been getting his hands on the ball more over the last year and Ireland’s forwards all have excellent handling skills.

Catt doesn’t get many of the headlines but his work alongside Farrell in transforming Ireland’s attack has been extremely impressive.

Tonight that attack comes up against a totally new test. It’s a fascinating clash of styles, but Ireland are confident that their attacking plan, with has more than a touch of a South African influence, will be able to get the job done.

