Ireland lose out to Australia in second Pro League game

IRELAND SUFFERED A 5-0 defeat to Australia in their second game of the FIH Pro League in India.

Mark Tumilty’s side enjoyed a share of the possession with their opponents in the opening minutes as both sides exchanged long corners before finishing the first quarter scoreless.

Australia then took the lead through a goal from open play that was deflected past substitute goalkeeper James Milliken by Tom Craig in the 17th minute. Tom Craig doubled the lead for Australia in the 21st minute but the Umpire had already blown his whistle for a penalty corner. Jeremy Hayward converted that penalty corner in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0 to Australia.

They increased their lead again before the half-hour mark. Flynn Ogilvie went down the right and found Tom Craig his short pass to Daniel Beale was deflected to Ky Willott for his first goal of the game.

Nathan Ephraums made it 4-0 from open play on 43 minutes before Australia were reduced to 10 players for two minutes when Beale was green carded in the 49th minute. Ireland created a few goal chances but failed to score as Australia grabbed their fifth goal through Willott in the 56th minute.

IRELAND: Jamie Carr (GK), Luke Madeley, Tim Cross, John McKee, Matthew Nelson, Shane O’Donoghue, Sean Murray (C), Michael Robson, Ben Walker, Sam Hyland, Nicholas Page.

Subs used: Daragh Walsh (6 mins), Jonathan Lynch (7 mins), Luke Witherow (5 mins), Charlie Rowe (7mins), Conor Empey (6 mins), Peter McKibbin (7 mins) James Milliken (GK) (6 mins)

